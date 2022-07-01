Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tyrone decides to tell Fiz how he really feels.

Meanwhile Mimi causes trouble and Phill‘s ex-wife Camilla arrives.

But with all these things going on, will the wedding go ahead?

Camilla arrives on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone wants to tell Fiz the truth

Evelyn is convinced that Mimi is faking her injury and tells Fiz she thinks she has a plan to sabotage the wedding.

When Hope’s bridesmaid dress ends up covered in wine, Mimi blames Cerberus. But a furious Evelyn sees red.

As an argument breaks out between the two, Phill is annoyed with Fiz for not giving Mimi the benefit of the doubt.

Later on the street they’re stunned when a beautiful woman steps out of a car and introduces herself as Phill’s ex-wife, Camilla.

Phill is confused as to why Camilla has turned up but assures Fiz she can’t wait to marry her and his ex-wife is no threat.

Meanwhile Tyrone opens up to Kevin about his feelings for Fiz and he encourages him to tell her how he’s feeling before it’s too late.

Tyrone opens up to Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Fiz makes a decision

Later Evelyn is forced to apologise to Mimi. Elsewhere Fiz feels like she should invite Camilla to her hen do.

After Tyrone tells Fiz how he feels, Fiz visits him at the garage.

She tells him that although she does love him, she no longer trusts him after what happened with Alina and she will be marrying Phill.

At the hen night, a game of Mr and Mrs proves that Camilla knows Phill far better than Fiz does.

Fiz confronts Phill (Credit: ITV)

But Fiz gets a shock when Camilla tells Fiz that she and Phill are still in love and he wants to get back together.

Fiz confronts her fiancé about the emails he’s been sending Camilla, but he insists he doesn’t know anything about it.

He begins to suspect Mimi may of had something to do with Camilla’s arrival and banishes her from the house and wedding.

Will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

Will the wedding go to plan?

Fiz and Phill’s wedding day doesn’t get off to a good start when they learn the registrar has been cancelled. However they manage to get things back on track.

Tyrone gives Fiz a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings.

As the wedding is about to start, Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats as they prepare to watch the couple take their vows.

But will it all go to plan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

