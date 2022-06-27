Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 4-8

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Fiz and Phill’s wedding is not going to go without a hitch.

But will they eventually become man and wife?

Elsewhere in the ITV soap, Toyah is getting in all sorts of trouble and can’t see it’s not a good idea.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Phill’s ex turns up

Fiz is stunned when a beautiful woman steps out of a car and tells her she is Phill’s ex-wife, Camilla.

Phill is completely baffled by her arrival and tries to reassure Fiz Camilla is no threat.

2. Will Tyrone get the girl?

Spurred on by Kevin, Tyrone tells Fiz how he really feels.

But will she take him back?

3. Fiz’s hen night disaster

Fiz feels obliged to invite Camilla to her hen do.

However a game of Mr and Mrs soon proves Camilla knows Phill far better than Fiz does.

Camilla insists she and Phill are very much in love and he wants her back.

After seeing emails he’s sent Camilla, Fiz confronts Phill.

Phill denies it and the finger of suspicion points to Mimi, but did she do it?

Phill throws her out, but what’s really going on?

4. Fiz and Phill get married?

Phill relents and allows his mother to come to the wedding.

But things take a turn when they discover the registrar has been cancelled.

They manage to sort it out and Tyrone and Evelyn arrive for the wedding.

Ty is downcast as after Fiz insists although she loves him, she doesn’t trust him so is going to marry Phill.

Fiz arrives with bridesmaids Maria, Ruby and Hope to marry Phill.

She is wearing vintage earrings that belonged to Vera.

Does the wedding go without a hitch?

Is Fiz now Mrs Whittaker?

More Coronation Street spoilers

5. Toyah’s reckless behaviour continues

Spider tells Toyah he and other activists are planning to occupy Nuttall’s Brewery building for a protest and Toyah wants to get involved.

Spider doesn’t think she should risk it being on bail, but Toyah hatches a plan to steal the key from the desk at the bistro.

Leanne’s horrified when she finds out what Toyah has done.

She points out Toyah could be in serious trouble, but does Toyah care?

6. Toyah accused of murder

Toyah asks Imran’s mum for some of his ashes, but Saira says they’re already buried.

She twists the knife when she accuses Toyah of murdering him.

7. Steve conned in Coronation Street spoilers

Steve and Ed both have leaky roofs and need to fix the problem.

But Steve doesn’t want to pay.

Tracy is soon furious when she discovers Steve paid a roofer up front.

The guy then doesn’t show up.

8. Aaron gets a job

Aaron diagnoses a tricky car fault for Kevin after admiring a vintage car on the forecourt.

Kev is impressed and offers him a position as trainee mechanic.

9. Audrey drops a bombshell

Audrey summons her family to the bistro for a meeting.

She announces she’s leaving all her money to charity. How will everyone react?

10. New love for Stephen?

Elaine asks Stephen about the Italian Lakes as she wants to holiday there.

It’s clear Elaine is smitten as she hangs on every word Stephen says.

