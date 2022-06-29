Why did Louise Marwood quit Emmerdale as Chrissie White? Who does she play in Coronation Street?

Chrissie White was in Emmerdale from 2014 until 2018 and was played by Louise Marwood.

She went through a lot during her time in the village before being killed off.

But who is Chrissie, when did she die and what is Louise Marwood up to now?

Who is Chrissie White in Emmerdale?

Chrissie was the daughter of Ellen White and John Richards.

However for the majority of her life, she believed Lawrence White to be her dad and he raised her as his own.

In 2016 she learnt when her parents were together they had an open marriage and John was actually her father.

She is also the half-sister of Rebecca White and mother of Lachlan White.

She first appeared in Emmerdale on October 23 2014 when she moved to Home Farm with Lawrence, Lachlan and fiancé Robert Sugden.

It didn’t take her long to realise that Robert had a past in the village.

Robert began an affair with Aaron Dingle, which Chrissie eventually found out about, leading them to split up.

Lachlan sexually assault Alicia (Credit: ITV)

Lachlan and Alicia

Chrissie befriended David and his then-wife Alicia Metcalfe.

Lachlan made friends with their son Jacob but Lachlan, who was a teenager, became unhealthily obsessed with Alicia and sexually assaulted her.

Chrissie thought Alicia was the one who came onto Lachlan and accused her of being a paedophile.

However when she found a video on Lachlan’s laptop that was exactly the same as how he described Alicia trying to seduce him, she realised Alicia was telling the truth.

She called the police on her son herself.

However this wouldn’t be the last time Lachlan caused trouble…

Chrissie and Lawrence were killed in a car crash (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Chrissie and Lawrence die?

After Rebecca arrived in the village, she had a fling with Robert, resulting in her falling pregnant with a son.

Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy called Sebastian.

In December 2017, Lawrence made the decision to move to Australia with Chrissie, Rebecca, Lachlan and baby Seb.

As they were about to head off, Robert kidnapped Seb while Robert’s sister Victoria acted as a distraction.

Robert took off in his car with Seb and soon Rebecca, Lawrence, Chrissie and Lachlan realised what happened and chased after him.

Chrissie was driving the car and Lachlan, who was struggling after Chrissie convinced Belle Dingle to break up with him and had suicidal thoughts, was in the passenger seat.

He grabbed the steering wheel and drove into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Chrissie and Lawrence died in the crash, Rebecca had serious head injuries and Lachlan survived.

Lachlan went on to tell his best friend Gerry about killing his mother and grandfather.

But when Gerry kept teasing Lachlan about telling people the truth, Lachlan killed him.

He then went on to kidnap Rebecca and Belle and is currently in prison.

When did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale?

Chrissie died on January 11 2018 meaning Louise would’ve filmed her final scenes in 2017.

Speaking about leaving the soap in 2018 she said: “I am very sad actually, because we have become really close.

“Myself, Ryan Hawley, Tom Atkinson and John Bowe all came into the show at the same time. And it feels like Emily Head has been here all the time too, as we’ve become so close.

“Obviously we’ll stay friends forever, but I’m not going to see them everyday, so that will take a while to sink in. It’s everybody else in the building too, like the crew.

“It’s an amazing team of people – I have never met a team like it in my life and I may never again, so that’s incredibly sad.”

She then revealed at the time she was going back to London and explained why she decided to leave.

She continued: “I am going back to London now, so who knows what’s next? It’s that thing of going to auditions. It was the right time to leave, as three years is a good stint to do.

“It’s very tempting to stay, but my life is in London, so it was time to go. It’s a hell of a gamble to take as you never know what is around the corner, but that excites me.”

Louise will be appearing in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Is Louise Marwood joining Coronation Street?

Louise will be appearing in Coronation Street soon as Phill Whittaker’s ex-wife, Camilla.

In next week’s scenes, Fiz is stunned when a beautiful woman turns up and introduced herself as Camilla, Phill’s ex-wife.

Phill is baffled by her arrival but tells Fiz he can’t wait to marry her and Camilla is no threat.

Later Fiz feels obliged to invite Camilla to her hen night.

However a game of Mr and Mrs proves Camilla knows Phill more than Fiz does.

Fiz then gets a shock when Camilla insists she and Phill are still in love and he wants her back.

Fiz confronts Phill about the emails he sent Camilla and he insists he’s not done anything.

The finger of suspicion falls on Phill’s mother Mimi. Furious, he banishes his mother from the house and the wedding.

