Spider Nugent in Coronation Street: Could he return to mend Toyah’s broken heart?

Spider Nugent in Coronation Street was the eco-warrior nephew of Weatherfield legend Emily Bishop, and teenage sweetheart of Toyah Battersby.

His real name was Geoffrey, but he was only ever known as Spider to the residents of the Street.

So what was his story?

Spider was Toyah’s teenage crush (Credit: ITV)

How did Spider come to the Street?

Eco-warrior Spider arrived in Weatherfield to see his Auntie Em back in 1997 and immediately caught the eye of teenage Toyah Battersby.

Read more: 8 soap pregnancies that shocked the nation

Spider – and Emily – embarked on all sorts of environmental crusades. They fought the council who wanted to cut down the trees on the Red Rec to build a development, and won.

Spider even ran for a seat on Weatherfield Council, but lost out to Audrey Roberts.

We reckon he’d have a lot in common with Maria Windass if he ever decided to return to the cobbles!

Spider was an eco-warrior Credit: (ITV/Shutterstock)

Romance for Spider and Toyah

Though Toyah fell head over heels in love with her environmentally minded mate, Spider didn’t return her affections at first.

But finally, in 1999, the pair shared a kiss and they started a relationship.

Though they were devoted to one another, Spider had itchy feet and hankered to move to India. Toyah, though, didn’t want to leave Manchester, so the pair split and Spider left Weatherfield.

A little over a year later, Spider came back to the Street to ask Emily to invest in his new juice bar business. Emily obligingly wrote a cheque and off Spider went to London to seek his fortune.

Toyah and Spider were a cute couple (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Spider Nugent?

In 2003, Spider was back on the cobbles once more. This time, it was because poor Emily had been attacked by Corrie killer Richard Hillman!

While he was back in Weatherfield, Spider and Toyah rekindled their romance. Poor Toyah had been struggling with the aftermath of her rape at the hands of Maria’s boyfriend John and she realised she didn’t want to stay in Coronation Street any more.

So together, Toyah and Spider left for the bright lights of London.

We don’t know what happened after that but we do know they split and Toyah moved to Liverpool and married someone else.

And Spider strapped on his rucksack and headed off to Peru, where he was joined by Emily in 2016.

Emily returned two years later, so it seems Spider is still off in South America.

With Toyah’s life about to fall apart in spectacular fashion, we’d love to see Spider back in the Street to pick up the pieces!

Toyah’s life is about to fall apart (Credit: ITV)

Who played Spider Nugent?

Spider was played by actor Martin Hancock.

Londoner Martin had roles in The Bill, Casualty and London’s Burning before landing the part of Spider – the role he said is his favourite!

He’s still acting and has been in many films and television shows, including playing Reg Lund in Holby City, and appearing in Cradle to Grave, The Enfield Haunting, and Endeavour.

Martin lives in London with his long-term partner.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.