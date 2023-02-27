Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul’s world crumbles after losing job as his health plummets

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday February 27), Paul’s world crumbles after he loses his job due to his declining health.

After noticing that his hands haven’t recovered from the motorbike crash, Ed tells Paul that he’s not fit to work.

What’s wrong with Paul in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Paul is forced to give up work (Credit: ITV)

Paul loses his job as his health declines

Tonight, Paul goes back to work and tries to go back to normal despite Ed’s pleas for him to go easy on himself for a while.

It proves that Ed’s advice may be best as Paul struggles to tie up his bootlaces.

Trying to combat his declining health, Paul decides to cut a panel with his left hand, almost chopping off his hand with a saw.

Ed watches on in horror as he orders Paul to go home.

At home, Paul confides in Billy that he hasn’t felt right since the motorbike accident.

As Ed tells Paul that he can’t come back to work until he gets the medical all-clear, Paul admits to Gemma that he can no longer help her out with her bills.

Worried about Paul, Dee-Dee and Billy manage to convince him to sue Carla for negligence.

Is something seriously wrong with Paul?

How will Carla react to Paul suing her?

Stephen wants to take charge (Credit: ITV)

Stephen enlists factory workers in Carla coup

At Underworld, Stephen holds a meeting with the shareholders and asks them to hold a vote of no confidence in Carla.

Faye messages Carla to inform her of Stephen’s plans.

Later on, Dick Havisham humiliates Stephen as he brands him incompetent.

Carla is furious when she finds out that Stephen’s been trying to push her out of the factory.

After a bitter exchange with Carla, Stephen meets Elaine who tells him that the Redbank apartment is out of her budget.

Stephen, however, makes her day by agreeing to buy the apartment with her, making them flatmates.

Elaine secretly wishes that they could be moving in as a couple rather than friends.

Something’s not right though as Stephen makes a suspicious phone calls requesting an urgent meeting with someone.

What’s Stephen planning this time?

Daisy’s voice isn’t being heard (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy reports Justin at work

Daisy’s excited to receive the wedding samples for her and Daniel’s cake.

She gathers her loved ones at No.1 to join her in cake testing.

However, Daisy’s disgusted when Justin turns up to deliver the cake samples.

She decides to report Justin to his delivery firm.

The firm dismisses Daisy’s complaints and admits that it can’t do anything without substantial evidence that Justin’s been stalking her.

Taking a moment aside from Daisy, Daniel confides in Ken, worried that Justin will put Bertie at risk.

Ken promises that he and Daniel will team up together to help Daisy through this ordeal.

Will Daisy’s voice finally be heard?

Will Faye reunite with Miley? (Credit: ITV)

Faye reunites with her daughter?

Faye’s left with a big decision to make as she opens up to Sally about how Jackson, her daughter Miley’s dad, has contacted her.

He’s asked if Faye wants to see them.

Faye reveals to Sally that she has learned to accept that she will never be a mum due to her menopause.

Seeing Miley again would bring up feelings of wanting to be a mum.

Will Faye reunite with her daughter?

Daryan sets off to find his brother (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daryan searches for his brother

Daryan tells Gary and Maria that his brother is in Nottingham but he has no idea where exactly he ended up.

Gary and Maria offer Daryan some money so that he can go to Nottingham to find his brother.

As Daryan and his social worker head off to Nottingham, Gary, Maria, Nina and Evelyn wave him off as Daryan heads for his train.

Will Daryan’s trip be successful?

Will he find his brother?

