Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve worked out what’s really wrong with Paul in devastating twist

Coronation Street fans are convinced they’ve “worked out” what’s really wrong with Paul in a devastating twist.

The ITV soap was rocked recently when killer Stephen Reid laced Carla Connor with LSD to push her into a mental breakdown.

Paul appears to have been left with devastating health implications in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Under the influence of the drugging, Carla crashed an Underworld van into Paul Foreman.

He was crushed under the bike he was on – and has been left injured.

While he appeared to be in good health following the accident, it has become clear that Paul has been secretly suffering.

In last night’s episode Paul was seen unable to pick up a glass.

His limited motor skills in his hands was also referenced earlier in the week.

In an attempt to relax and unwind in the Rovers, Paul decided to have a game of darts.

Coronation Street fans predict devastating illness for Paul

However he was seriously struggling to even pick up the darts.

And when he managed that, throwing them was another ordeal altogether.

Instead of hitting the board, he managed to fling them at Evelyn Plummer and ruin her new fancy hat.

While Billy and DeeDee Bailey missed his symptoms completely, viewers did not.

And they are predicting a devastating health issue for Paul.

They think his worrying symptoms aren’t because of Carla driving into him.

Paul Foreman is hiding his issues in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What is Paul Foreman suffering from?

Instead they think it has just revealed evidence of a devastating diagnosis.

Some are thinking he may have an underlying nerve condition such as multiple sclerosis.

One said: “What’s Paul got parkinsons or MS?”

A second said: “Ah! Why can’t Billy and Paul be happy? Is he having MS symptoms??”

A third asked: “How can nobody notice that Paul’s arm is giving him gyp?”

Another wrote: “Looks like Paul has nerve damage in his arm from the crash.”

