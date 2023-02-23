What is wrong with Paul in Coronation Street? Fans convinced there’s something seriously wrong with his health

Fans of Coronation Street have raised concern for Paul Foreman’s health following his recent accident.

Last week’s episodes saw Carla hit Paul with the Underworld van after being drugged with LSD by Stephen.

Stephen was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital.

While the doctors declared Paul to be fine, he has since developed symptoms of a more persistent injury.

Is Paul as recovered from the accident as he seemed to be?

Paul was knocked off Peter’s bike by a drug-addled Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street last night: What is wrong with Paul?

Scenes in last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, February 22) saw Paul reconcile with ex Billy.

Billy and Paul announced to their family and friends that they were back together.

Later, in the Rovers, Paul relaxed with a game of darts.

However, he found himself struggling to pick up the darts – which went unnoticed by Billy and Dee-Dee, chatting nearby.

When he did manage to throw them, he hit Evelyn’s hat instead of the dart board, causing a huge outburst from her.

What’s up with Paul’s hand?

What’s wrong with Paul? (Credit: ITV)

Fans express worry for Paul’s health symptoms

As these scenes aired, viewers took to social media to express their concern for Paul.

“What’s wrong with Paul?” asked one concerned fan, via Twitter.

“Paul is going to have a relapse – something not been picked up after his accident,” said another.

Paul going to have a relapse something not been picked up, after his accident #Corrie — Denise Chester (@Chestikov69) February 22, 2023

“There is something wrong with Paul,” wrote a third viewer.

There is something wrong with Paul #corrie — thomas forrest (@tommufc9524) February 22, 2023

“Poor Paul has either got a brain injury or a tumour,” theorised another fan.

#Corrie. Poor Paul has either got a brain injury or a tumour. — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) February 22, 2023

What’s up with Paul’s hand?

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s health condition worsens

Recent Coronation Street spoilers for this week revealed that Paul’s condition is set to get worse.

Friday’s episode will see his symptoms continue as he struggles to pick up a glass.

But as Gemma is hit with a £4000 gas bill, will Paul be too distracted to get the help he needs?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!