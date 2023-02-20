Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s devastating health secret

Recent Coronation Street spoilers suggest that Paul Foreman is hiding a devastating health secret from his family and friends on the soap.

Scenes in Coronation Street last week saw Paul Foreman involved in a van crash after being knocked off a motorcycle by a drugged Carla Connor.

This week’s episodes will see Paul continue to struggle, following the injury.

Can Paul get the help he needs?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story below.

Coronation Street builder Paul was hurt after being hit by Carla’s van (Credit: ITV)

Paul injured after horror bike smash

Last week’s episodes saw Paul caught in the middle of Stephen’s vendetta against boss Carla.

In order to undermine Carla and oust her from her position at Underworld, Stephen began drugging Carla’s drinks with LSD.

Drugged and confused, Carla took the wheel of the Underworld van.

As the drugs took effect, Carla smashed the van into Paul, who was subsequently taken into hospital by Ed Bailey.

While Paul appeared to be in no serious danger, it seems as though his injuries remain.

Scenes in this week’s episodes will see Paul struggling with the pain.

Paul struggles with the fallout from his injuries (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul hides his injuries amidst Billy reunion

Things seemed as though they were getting better for Paul – after learning that ex Billy still has feelings for him.

But tonight’s episode (Monday, February 20) will see Paul confiding in Dee-Dee.

He tells Dee-Dee that there are too many complications for him to get involved with Billy again.

This includes his assaulting Mike Hargrave – which happened as Summer Spellman got on Mike and Esther’s bad side.

How will Paul’s injuries affect his reconciliation with Billy and the fallout from his attack on Mike?

And, as his secret pain becomes more serious, Paul struggles to play darts at The Rovers.

Later in the week, Paul is unable to pick up a glass with his right hand – but neglects to tell anyone.

Will Paul seek help before it’s too late?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!