Coronation Street spoilers: Faye reunited with daughter she gave up for adoption?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Faye Windass will face the possibility of reuniting with her estranged daughter Miley – given up for adoption in 2013.

Faye gave birth after a teenage pregnancy, aged 13.

She decided to give baby Miley up for adoption to the child’s father and his parents.

Faye subsequently learned that she would never be able to have children again – going through an early menopause in a storyline last year.

And now, as Miley’s dad gets in touch, Faye will be left wondering whether she wants to see Miley again.

Faye tells Sally that the adoptive father of her child has been in touch (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye confides in Sally

Over a cup of tea at work, Faye tells Sally that Jackson, the father of her daughter, has been in touch.

Faye explains that Jackson asked whether she wants to see Miley.

Faye tells Sally that she has already come to terms with never being a mother, due to her early menopause diagnosis.

She says that she doesn’t want to risk stirring up painful feelings by seeing Miley again.

However, Sally is not convinced by Faye’s protestations.

Will Faye change her mind?

After hearing what she has to say, Sally plots to reunite Faye with Glory (Credit: ITV)

Sally devises a plan to get Faye thinking about motherhood again

After thinking about Faye’s situation, Sally comes up with a plan.

The next day, with Gemma busy, Sally offers to look after little Glory for Michael.

Then, with Glory in the house, she pretends she needs to nip out on an errand.

Faye is left to look after Glory alone.

When Sally returns, she finds Faye and Glory playing happily together.

Seeing the scene before her, Sally hopes that her ploy has worked.

Will Faye meet with Jackson and Miley?

