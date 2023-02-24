Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy arrested after attacking her stalker

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that the police are set to arrest Daisy Midgeley. This comes as she finally snaps and attacks her stalker.

But her outburst has serious consequences – as the police subsequently arrest her for assault.

How far will the police go?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, a new face arrives on the Street.

Meanwhile, Carla’s show of health puts a kink in Stephen’s plans.

And, as Gemma is hit with a shock bill, Paul struggles with his health.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Daisy sees red and hits Justin (Credit: ITV)

Daisy strikes back

Daniel suggests to Daisy that they postpone their wedding until Justin has been dealt with.

When she sees Justin in the street, carrying a bunch of flowers, Daisy sees red.

She storms over, hurls the bouquet on to the pavement and stamps on it.

As Justin tries to place his hand on her arm, Daisy strikes back.

She punches him, in full view of George.

Justin reveals that his mum has just died.

He claims that he was visiting George to sort the arrangements.

Daisy bursts into tears on Daniel’s shoulder.

PC Jess invites Daisy to the station.

She tells her that Justin has accused her of assault.

Daryan introduces Gary and Maria to new arrival Mo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daryan meets a face from the past

Nina volunteers to help Evelyn out at the charity shop.

Then, a customer called Mo is unable to afford an interview suit.

To Evelyn’s consternation, Nina lends him £10.

Later, Mo calls into the cafe to repay Nina.

Hearing that Mo needed the suit for an immigration interview, Daryan invites him to sit down.

Daryan introduces Gary and Maria to Mo.

He tells them that he was at the same processing centre as his brother – who successfully arrived in England.

Stephen tries to undermine Carla

Stephen tells Elaine that he can afford to repay her loan in full.

Meanwhile, Elaine eyes a new flat in Redbank.

Stephen is dismayed to find that Carla is back to full health and almost ready to get back to work.

Stephen asks Sarah to convince Carla that she’s not yet ready to return to work.

Will he get Sarah on side?

Paul’s continues to be troubled by his injuries (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul struggles with his hand

Gemma is horrified to receive a gas bill for £4000.

Paul promises to help her sort it out.

Later, with Billy’s back turned, Paul struggles to grip a glass with his right hand.

Len Cameron frustrates Maria

Elsewhere, Maria is annoyed when Councillor Len Cameron invites the press to photograph him handing over a cheque for the funding.

Suddenly, Spider and a police colleague screech onto the scene in a car, wearing stab vests.

What have they discovered?

Later, Alya tells Toyah and Maria that Blake was sentenced to 12 years.

