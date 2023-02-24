Stephen looks shady on Coronation Street; inset, Carla appears worried (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen kills again as Carla humiliates him?

Old habits die hard for Stephen

By Joel Harley

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, when Carla humiliates him at Underworld, fuming Stephen Reid considers killing again.

This comes amidst a failed attempt to oust Carla from work.

With Stephen left fuming as his latest plot backfires, he takes out his frustrations on those nearby.

Could Stephen kill again?

Keep reading our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Stephen pours a vial of LSD into a mug of tea on Coronation Street
Stephen has been drugging Carla’s tea with LSD (Credit: ITV)

Stephen tries to pull off a coup

At Underworld, Stephen gathers the shareholders together.

He argues that Carla isn’t fit to take the reins yet and declares that they should hold a vote of no confidence.

But Faye gets out her phone to tip off Carla.

After Dick Havisham arrives at Underworld and belittles Stephen for his incompetence, Carla summons Stephen into the office.

She gives him a rollicking for trying to oust her.

Later, Elaine tells Stephen that the Redbank apartment is outside her budget.

She is thrilled when Stephen agrees to buy it with her as a flatmate.

Elaine’s excited – but secretly wishes they were moving in together as a couple.

Meanwhile, Stephen makes a secretive phone call, saying he needs an urgent meeting with whoever is on the other end of the line.

Stephen's eyes widen in horror on Corrie
Stephen is horrified when he realises that he has inadvertently drugged himself (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s campaign against Carla backfires in Coronation Street spoilers

As Carla prepares for an important presentation, Stephen prepares her another cup of LSD-laced tea.

Carla takes a sip – but spits it out, complaining that Stephen has used full fat milk.

Stephen realises he’s given her the wrong tea.

But who’s drunk the LSD-tea?

When the team arrive at the hotel for the presentation, Stephen takes to the stage.

His vision blurring and sweating profusely, Stephen realises that he must have taken the LSD.

Stephen talks to two shady-looking drug dealers on Coronation Street
After being humiliated by Carla, Stephen doubles down on his drugs plot (Credit: ITV)

Stephen is humiliated by Carla

Carla berates Stephen for pulling out of the presentation, leaving Sarah to carry the can, making it clear he’s to have nothing more to do with the American deal now.

Stephen seethes and heads to the precinct intent on buying more drugs.

However when two lads pocket his money and laugh in his face, Stephen sees red.

Will Stephen kill again?

Teddy Is Ran Over Whilst Arguing With Stephen | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

