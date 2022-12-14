Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy’s cancer shock as Daniel struggles to cope

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Daisy has a health crisis, but can Daniel be there for her?

Meanwhile, Mike and Esther decide to give Summer another chance – will she take it?

And is Ken’s future in jeopardy?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for tonight.

Daniel’s reaction isn’t what Daisy had hoped for (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s cancer fear in Coronation Street spoilers

Daisy is worried when she finds a lump in her breast.

Her immediate fear is that she has cancer.

She confides first in Jenny, who advises her to tell Daniel.

However, as memories of his wife Sinead‘s death from cancer come flooding back, Daniel is shaken.

As he promises to go to the doctors with her, can he really step up and be Daisy’s rock?

Will Summer accept Esther and Mike’s offer? (Credit: ITV)

Summer given a lifeline

Mike and Esther are still reeling from Summer’s betrayal.

As she desperately tries to raise the £10k to pay them back, she tries to con to the money out of Billy, Paul and Todd. Summer lies she and Aaron are going travelling for a year and need the cash to pay for it.

The men are not convinced and quiz her on what’s really going on.

However, Mike and Esther soon have another solution…

They offer to forget the £10k and even give her more money if Summer will be their surrogate.

Will she take the deal?

Wendy reveals the truth to a confused Martha (Credit: ITV)

Ken’s exit in chaos

The theatre is flooded, so Nigel cancels the play. However, not willing to accept defeat, Ken secures the bistro and declare the show must go on!

One of the leads breaks a leg, so Martha is forced to step in.

Martha introduces herself to Wendy and apologises for stealing Ken away.

Wendy, however, sets her straight and reveals she in fact broke up with Ken. Is this new information going to cause Martha to rethink her future with Ken?

Will Fiz work out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in Coronation Street spoilers

Nick and Leanne are worried about money and Simon losing his job only makes things worse.

Carla comes to the rescue and gives Simon a job at Underworld, but Leanne is fuming as it means he’ll be working with Jacob.

Also, Fiz catches Beth pinning Gemma into a wedding dress.

Will they confess what’s really going on?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

