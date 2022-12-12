Is Ken leaving Coronation Street as he plans to go to Hull with Martha?

Ken Barlow is one of Coronation Street‘s original characters and he is still living on the cobbles.

However tonight his former flame Martha offered for him to come with her to Hull.

Is Ken leaving Coronation Street?

Ken has been seeing Wendy over the last few months (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ken, Wendy and Martha

Earlier this year Ken was reunited with ex-girlfriend Wendy Papadopoulos, also known as Wendy Crozier.

After putting the past behind them they agreed to be each other’s companions.

Ken and Wendy began helping Nigel with his play, which Mary had the starring role.

Nigel decided to bring in an actress to help Mary with her performance, but Ken was shocked to learn this actress was another former girlfriend, Martha Fraser.

Ken began spending time with Martha again and recently he has been lying to Wendy about his whereabouts so he can spend more time with Martha.

Martha recently came back into Ken’s life (Credit: ITV)

However in tonight’s episode (Monday, December 12) Martha told Ken that she would be working on her new play in Hull.

Martha revealed she would be starting rehearsing tomorrow and that she would miss the show in Weatherfield.

Later Wendy learnt that Ken had been lying about his whereabouts to her.

Ken confided in Brian that he was stuck between the two women.

Later in the pub, Martha offered for Ken to come with her to Hull to help with her show, leaving him with a big decision to make.

However it seems as if Ken’s choice was made for him when Wendy ended their relationship.

She told him their was no romantic spark, but wanted to still see Nigel’s play. However Ken failed to tell her about Martha’s offer.

Later Ken told Martha that he had broke up with Wendy and the two toasted their future together.

Back at No.1, Ken told Brian what had happened and Brian pointed out that he lied to both women.

Will Martha find out that Wendy actually ended things with Ken?

It looks like Ken could be in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Is Ken leaving?

In this week’s episode, Nigel announces the theatre has flooded and the play has to be cancelled.

But Ken secures the Bistro saying the show must go on.

When of the leads break their leg, Martha comes to the rescue and offers to take their place.

Meanwhile Martha introduces herself to Wendy and apologises for stealing Ken away.

But Wendy reveals that she broke up with Ken.

Will Martha change her mind being with Ken? What does this mean for their future?

Is actor Bill Roache leaving Coronation Street?

It has not been revealed if Bill Roache is leaving Coronation Street however the actor has previously said he plans to be in the soap until he’s 100.

Speaking to The Mirror, Bill, 90, previously said: “Someone said to me, ‘Look Bill, you’re in the Guinness Book of Records, you’ve got the MBE, you’ve been in Coronation Street for over 60 years. What else is there?’

“I said to him, ‘I would like to be the first centenarian who is still cast in an ongoing drama.’ That’s my aim, to be 100 and still working on Coronation Street.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

