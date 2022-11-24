Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday October 24) sees Ken unexpectedly reunite with old flame Martha Fraser.

Ken and Martha had a recurring affair together while Ken was married to Deirdre.

As Martha turns up at the community centre to help Ken and Nigel with their play, the lovers are shocked to run into each other again.

With Ken pursuing a romance with Wendy Papadopoulos, how will he react to the return of his ex?

But who is Martha Fraser?

And who is the actress who plays her?

Stephanie Beacham has returned as Martha on Coronation Street (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

Who is Martha Fraser and how did she meet Ken Barlow?

Martha Fraser first joined Coronation Street in January 2009.

She lived on a canal boat, docked at the Weatherfield canal.

She first met Ken Barlow when as he was walking his dog Eccles down the canal.

When Eccles fell in the water, Martha saved the dog’s life and took the pair in while she tended to Eccles.

As they chatted, Ken and Martha were drawn to each other over a shared love of literature of the arts.

Ken, however, did not tell Martha that he was a married man – to then-wife, Deirdre Barlow.

Ken failed to tell Martha that he was already married when they began their romance (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

How did Ken and Martha’s affair start?

After meeting Martha, Ken began to take Eccles on more walks down the canal.

During their talks, he spoke of his alcoholic son, Peter.

While speaking of Peter’s dead mother, he did not, however, mention that he had since gotten remarried, to Deirdre.

Martha thought of Ken as a lonely widower, struggling with his son’s alcoholism.

The pair split after Audrey and Peter learned of the affair.

Ken was forced to come clean to Martha about Deirdre, who threw him out and left Weatherfield.

However, their affair resumed when Martha returned to act in a local play.

Ken was unable to commit to their affair, and Martha left alone (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

When did Martha Fraser leave Coronation Street?

Reconnecting with Martha, Ken quickly became drawn into her company again.

Martha and Ken slept together, and Martha convinced Ken to tell Deirdre the truth about their affair.

Ken packed his bags and wrote Deirdre a letter, intending to run away with Martha.

However, he was unable to go through with leaving Deirdre- and watched as Martha sailed away, alone.

Who plays Martha Fraser on Coronation Street?

Stephanie Beacham, 75, plays Martha on Coronation Street.

Stephanie is an actress of television, film, radio and theatre.

She lives with partner Bernie Greenwood, and has two daughters, Phoebe and Chloe.

Martha returned to Coronation Street in tonight’s episode (Credit: ITV)

What else has Stephanie Beacham been in?

Coronation Street fans may recognise Stephanie from her previous work on television and film.

She has appeared in the television series Death in Paradise, Bad Girls, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Casualty.

Among her film work, she counts horror film Dracula A.D. 1972, and the comedy Wild Oats.

She also played a character on the soap opera Dynasty, between 1985 – 1989.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

As one of Coronation Street’s most memorable recurring characters, Stephanie’s turn as Martha Fraser is sure to make things interesting for Ken and the street residents.

Will Ken be able to resist the charms of his ex?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

