Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone makes huge mistake as he plans surprise wedding

In Coronation Street spoilers next week, Tyrone makes a huge mistake as he plans his surprise wedding to Fiz.

Planning a Christmas wedding, Tyrone picks out Fiz’s dress but makes a huge mess up.

What mistake does Tyrone make in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tyrone isn’t one for fashion (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone creates a dress disaster

Tyrone’s planning a surprise wedding on Christmas day for Fiz.

After proposing to Fiz, she told Tyrone that she wishes they could get married right away.

Tyrone is now set on making Fiz’s dreams come true.

Letting Hope and Ruby and his mates in on the secret, Tyrone has lots to do in so little time.

Keeping everything a surprise from his fiancée, Tyrone arranges everything from the venue to the dress.

However, when he turns up at the garage with Gemma, and shows Abi and Kevin the dress he picked, things don’t go down well.

Abi can’t hide her disgust as she tells Tyrone that the dress is a fashion disaster.

Fiz will absolutely hate it and won’t want anyone to see her in it.

Desperate to salvage the mistake he’s made, Tyrone turns to Beth to alter the dress.

Beth gets Gemma to model the dress and does her best to turn it into a dress that is wearable.

Fiz gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz blows her surprise

Fiz gets a shock when she walks into the factory and sees Gemma wearing a wedding dress with Beth altering it.

She can’t believe what she’s seeing.

Left with so many questions, Fiz asks the pair what they are doing.

Gemma and Beth look at Fiz, completely stunned.

Will Gemma and Beth be able to make an excuse and hide the surprise from Fiz?

Now that Fiz has seen the dress, will it prompt Tyrone to get her a better one for the big day?

Will Tyrone’s plans have to change?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Has Fiz’s surprise been ruined? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.