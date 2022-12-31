Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla and Peter to split after New Year disaster?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Saturday, December 31) have revealed trouble in paradise for Peter Barlow and his wife Carla.

Things have been pretty quiet for the pair since the drama of Peter’s vendetta against his doctor, and we all thought they were bobbing along nicely, just happy to be back together after all their ups and downs.

How wrong we were!

Read on to find out what’s going on between the pair in Coronation Street spoilers.

Peter’s decision annoys Carla (Credit: ITV)

Carla is on edge in Coronation Street spoilers

Carla is feeling prickly in between Christmas and New Year. She’s really annoyed with Sarah, who’s decided to leave the factory to concentrate on her new business venture.

And when Sarah’s funding falls through, she comes slinking back to Carla to beg for her job back.

Needless to say, Mrs Barlow is not impressed with Sarah’s to-ing and fro-ing!

The Barlow women are at war (Credit: ITV)

New Year’s Eve woes

So, with Carla already in one of her moods, her annoyance spills over into her relationship with husband Peter.

Carla wants to do something special to see in 2023, but Peter’s got other ideas!

He doesn’t twig that Carla wants to make plans, and instead he announces he’s decided to work on New Year’s Eve.

How does Carla react?

Hmm, can you guess?

New Year disappointment

Instead of the fancy night out Carla was hoping for, Peter takes her for dinner at Speed Daal.

It’s nice, but it’s not a glitzy celebration, is it?

Carla’s totally underwhelmed by the gesture. But with her already feeling prickly, will her disappointment lead to more woes?

Could Mrs B start thinking about what else she’s not happy about? And could 2023 begin a year of heartbreak for Carla and Peter?

Carla isn’t impressed when Peter takes her to Speed Daal for dinner on New Year’s Eve (Credit: ITV)

Relief for Stephen in Coronation Street spoilers

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the cobbles Stephen‘s worried that his plan to get rid of Teddy has gone wrong. Poor old Teddy’s in hospital and things aren’t looking good – so when Teddy takes a turn for the worse, Stephen’s relieved!

Thinking he’s in the clear, he lies to Jenny and tells her that Teddy told him that he’d seen Leo and Leo wanted nothing to do with either of them.

As the fireworks see in the new year, Stephen tells Elaine that he’s got a feeling 2023 is going to be a great year.

But has he really got away with another murder?

Stephen lies to Jenny that Teddy has seen Leo (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Aaron back together?

Amy’s throwing a New Year’s Eve party, so Billy encourages Summer to go along and let her hair down. Summer’s not keen because she knows Aaron’s going, but Billy tells her she can’t avoid her ex forever.

When Summer sets off to the party, Billy tells Paul that he’s secretly hoping that Aaron can talk Summer out of her surrogacy plans.

Is he right?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!