Coronation Street Spoilers: Stephen double crosses Sarah?

Recent Coronation Street spoilers have revealed further drama as Stephen double crosses Sarah this week.

Since returning to Weatherfield, Stephen Reid has recently set his sights on Underworld.

He has muscled in on the business at Underworld, to boss Carla‘s chagrin. Now he is playing niece Sarah off against Carla in his underhand scheme.

This week’s spoilers reveal that he continues to drip poison in Sarah’s ear, turning her against Carla.

What is Stephen playing at?

Stephen tells Sarah that she should consider buying Carla out of her share (Credit: ITV)

Stephen drips poison in Sarah’s ear

In the factory, Carla is frustrated as she struggles to secure a fabric order.

Meanwhile, Stephen tells Sarah that she is clearly the brains of the business.

He suggests that she should think about buying Carla out of her share of the business.

Stephen continues to drip poison into Sarah’s ear (Credit: ITV)

Back at the factory, he tells Carla that he has managed to secure the fabric they need for a good price.

As they share a drink, Sarah shares her business ideas with Stephen.

She asks him to help to prove to Carla that she knows what she’s talking about.

Carla takes a chance on Stephen

At Stephen’s behest, Sarah puts pressure on Carla to hire him on a consultancy basis.

Later, worried Carla talks to Ken and Peter about Stephen.

Ken vouches for Stephen as a concerned Carla asks if he can be trusted (Credit: ITV)

As Ken vouches for Stephen, Carla agrees to hire him as a consultant.

Back at No.8, Stephen pressures Sarah to take out a loan and expand the business herself.

What is Stephen’s game?

Is he about to force Carla out of her own business?

Or will he double-cross Sarah and steal the factory for himself?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

