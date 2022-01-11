Coronation Street spoilers: Tim dies after revealing his secret?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tim Metcalfe collapses just as he’s about to tell Sally the truth about his heart. Will he live long enough to confess all?

Tim has been keeping the secret that he needs a triple heart bypass from his wife for a few weeks.

Only neighbour Aggie Bailey knows the truth after she stumbled across Tim at the hospital.

But he has sworn her to secrecy and is leaning on her as he struggles to come to terms with the news.

However, Sally is starting to suspect something is going on and soon her investigations will lead her right to Aggie’s door.

Sally wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is in the cast for 2022?

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally wants answers

With Sally convinced Tim is hiding something from her, the week starts out with Tim ignoring all advice to come clean to his wife.

Tim visits George to plan his own funeral, but swears both him and Eileen to secrecy.

Meanwhile, Sally chats things over with Kevin, who advises her to ask Tim rather than jumping to conclusions.

Sally does just that and asks if he’s having an affair, he denies it, but refuses to hug her, which makes Sally decide to act.

She puts a tracker on his phone!

Sally discovers Tim at a hotel with Champagne (Credit: ITV)

Sally confronts Tim

It’s not long before she finds out Tim’s at a swanky hotel and follows him there.

She discovers him alone, but with two glasses of bubbles – what is going on here? She confronts him, but what will he tell her?

Sally soon gets information from Shona about the amount of time Tim has been spending with Aggie.

When her tracker then reveals Tim is at Aggie’s right now, she decides to act.

In fact, Tim’s just popped in for a cuppa after his latest appointment, but when Sally spies Aggie putting a comforting arm around Tim through the window it’s breaking point and Sal screams.

Sally is stunned by the truth (Credit: ITV)

The truth is out

Aggies ushers her inside and insists it’s time she knew the truth.

But as Tim plucks up the courage, he’s suddenly overcome with pain in his chest and he collapses.

Tim isn’t well at all (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Where is Sophie Webster?

Does Tim die in Coronation Street?

He’s rushed to hospital, where Sally is stunned to discover her husband needs a triple heart bypass operation.

Daughter Faye is also fuming when she finds out.

But will both of them be mourning if Tim doesn’t make it?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.