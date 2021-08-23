Sophie Webster has been in Coronation Street since 1994, however she has been away from the cobbles since October 2019.

Where is she now and when will she return?

Where is Sophie Webster in Coronation Street?

Brooke plays Sophie in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

In October 2019, Sophie decided she wanted to go travelling and see her friend Kate Connor, who is also off travelling.

Sophie planned for her girlfriend Paula to come with her, however Paula didn’t buy a ticket and planned to stay in Weatherfield.

The two ended up splitting up and Sally convinced her to go to and join Kate on her travels in Singapore.

Will Brooke Vincent return to Coronation Street?

As Sophie went off on her travels, actress Brooke Vincent went on maternity leave as she was pregnant with her first son, Mexx, at the time.

Shortly after Mexx’s first birthday, Brooke announced she was pregnant with her second child.

Earlier this year in May, Brooke and her boyfriend Kean Bryan welcomed their second child Monroe S J Bryan.

In a recent interview with Daily Star, Brooke revealed she is focusing on her two sons.

When asked if her character will return to the show she joked: “Yes, I hope so! Ring them up and ask them if they’ll give me my job – don’t go killing me off.

“I think for anybody that’s a mum going back to work, I think they’re excited to a) have a hot cup of tea – my teas are never hot anymore – and b) just having that time to just be you and not have to second guess what’s going on. You’re just not in mum mode.

Brooke now has two sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And I love being the class clown and really, my sons don’t get my jokes just yet so I need a better audience.”

