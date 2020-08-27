Coronation Street spoilers reveal Shona makes a bad move with David. Will they be able to move on?

In the cafe, Nina tells David that Shona always seems to be more upbeat when he’s around. Buoyed by her words, David arranges to take Shona for a walk.

However when they’re out, things don’t quite go to the plan.

Things don’t go to plan on David and Shona’s walk (Credit: ITV)

Shona is upset aware that her behaviour is unacceptable but also completely aware that it’s beyond her control.

Instead of being angry, David assures her that she’s improving all the time.

Coronation Street: Is Shona getting better?

In a recent scene, viewers were confused by Shona’s behaviour and memory as she spoke to Sarah about her relationship with Adam.

Although Shona still has no memory of her life with David before she was shot, she has spent a few months on the cobbles and has most likely got to know David and his family again.

Shona lost her memory earlier this year after being shot on Christmas Day.

Shona was shot last year (Credit: ITV)

After going into a coma, she came around but couldn’t remember David or the last few years of her life.

Shona spent a few months in a rehabilitation centre and at first she refused to see David. But when it was revealed she was well enough to leave the facility, she decided she wanted to move in with Roy.

Although she has been living with Roy and his niece Nina, she decided to try and get to know David again.

Are they able to work through things, or is there still more drama to come?

The sinkhole in the Platts’ garden

A sinkhole will appear (Credit: ITV)

It was recently reported that a sinkhole would appear in the Platts’ garden.

Whilst we don’t know what this means for the family, it looks like David could be facing more trouble as the sinkhole threatens to cause problems.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

