Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sally kicks Geoff out

Coronation Street next week sees Sally Metcalfe take on father-in-law Geoff - and win the first battle. But what does this mean for the war?

Sally has slowly but surely come to the realisation that Geoff is not the innocent party he's making himself out to be.

She's starting to feel uncomfortable having him in her home and the revelation this week that he had been using escorts seems to have been the final straw.

Geoff tried to explain himself to Sally in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street - does Carla know about Geoff's abuse?

Geoff insisted he only met prostitutes because Yasmeen showed him no affection.

But whilst Tim felt it could help his dad's case, giving Yasmeen a motive, Sally wasn't so sure at all.

Sally makes a big decision about her future in Coronation Street

Her suspicions are growing and by Monday she's made a big decision: she wants Geoff out of her house.

She tells Tim she is not so sure Geoff is as innocent as he's making out and therefore she wants him to move back to No.6.

Sally doesn't believe Geoff like Tim does (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile a broken Yasmeen is starting to take a stand against the abuse when she pleads not guilty in court.

The move makes Geoff furious and he insists he and Tim put on a united front. However, it only serves to make Sally even more suspicious and she's growing increasingly convinced his story doesn't add up.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

She wants him out and Tim is forced to tell his dad to move back home.

Geoff moves back home after Tim says Sally wants him out (Credit: ITV)

Tim has doubts

Tim feels bad, but Sally is insistent. Geoff isn't happy and makes his feelings known.

As Tim feels guilty about chucking his dad out, Eileen comments that she also isn't sure about Geoff's side of the story.

This instantly throws Tim, who starts to wonder if the women in his life might have a point.

Actress Sally Dynevor told Digital Spy: "I think Eileen starts to say a few things. Sally has said things, but hearing them out of the family home and from someone else makes Tim start to think.

Eileen doesn't believe everything Geoff is saying (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: A mystery woman turns up for Carla

"He's not really listening to Sally, but listening to someone like Eileen, who is not part of it, makes him suddenly think.

She added: "Actually Tim is disgusted that his dad has had prostitutes. He can't believe it and is as shocked as anyone.

"And when Yasmeen wore that red dress, when she came in the Rovers, that was all really odd when it didn't properly fit her.

"So when Sally looks back, she can see that something wasn't right and it all didn't make sense."

But what impact will the new revelations have on her marriage to Tim?

Will Geoff drive a wedge between them? As Sally becomes more and more Team Yasmeen, whose side will Tim choose?

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.