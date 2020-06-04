Coronation Street SPOILERS: Mystery woman turns up for Carla

In next week's Coronation Street, a mystery woman comes looking for Carla Connor. But who is she?

Recently, Carla's dad Johnny convinced his wife Jenny to go on a trip to France after learning Scott Emberton, a man from his past, would be staying at their B'n'B.

But while Johnny is away, Carla learns a bit more about Scott and Johnny's past and, at the same time, a woman arrives looking for her... is it all connected?

Johnny tried to get away from Scott (Credit: ITV)

In the upcoming scenes, Carla is surprised to hear that Scott worked with Johnny in the 70s and discovers that he knew her mum.

Meanwhile a young woman called Chelsey walks into the Rovers. As she spots Carla she begins to quiz Sean and he tells her that Carla is his boss.

Chelsey comes looking for Carla (Credit: ITV)

When Carla heads into the toilets Chelsey follows her in. She tells Carla that she knows her. But who is this mystery woman? How does she know Carla?

Coronation Street: A connection to her mental health past

Last month, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod confirmed two characters who have never been seen before will come to the Street.

The characters who emerge are from Carla's mental health storyline, which took place last year.

Carla struggled with her mental health last year (Credit: ITV)

In the storyline, Carla had a breakdown after she struggled with guilt, believing she was responsible for Rana Habeeb's death.

Carla ran off and although it is known she spent a short time in a squat and at a hotel, it is unknown what she did while she was there.

Coronation Street: Why doesn't Johnny want to be around Scott?

What is Johnny's secret? (Credit: ITV)

While we now know that Johnny and Scott once worked together, it still hasn't explained why Johnny wanted to avoid his former colleague.

Fans have come up with a bunch of different theories . These included Johnny and Scott having an affair, the two men working together and even the idea that Scott is really Carla's dad.

Another theory that surfaced was the idea that Scott and Johnny are actually related to each other. What do you think?