Coronation Street spoilers: Max leaves the Street after huge row with David

Is he in too deep with Griff's racist gang?

By Kerry Barrett
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas week have revealed that Max Turner could be on his way away from the cobbles after a festive bust up with stepdad David Platt.

The troubled teen goes too far when his dad tries to interfere in his friendship with dodgy Griff and decides he’ll be better off leaving Weatherfield.

So what happens?

Max is enjoying his new friendship group and seems oblivious to their true nature (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max v David

Max is thrilled when he unwraps state-of-the-art editing software on Christmas morning.

But when David makes a joke about his friendship with Griff, Max flies off the handle.

He accuses David of criticising Griff unfairly and storms out, leaving his bewildered stepdad regretting what he’d said.

Coronation Street David and Max looking frustrated at Roy's
Max’s behaviour is giving David a headache (Credit: ITV)

Saying goodbye

The next day, the family are out and about on the cobbles, enjoying the Christmas market and having a lovely time.

But when David spots Max and Griff having a friendly chat, he’s not impressed.

In fact, he’s so cross about it that he decides to intervene.

The bolshy barber loses his temper, then he marches over and tries to drag his stepson away from Griff.

But his intervention goes wrong when Max fights back.

He announces that he’s had enough – he’s going to leave Coronation Street, and the safety of David’s home and move in with Griff instead!

Coronation Street Max looking shifty
Will Max regret moving out? (Credit: ITV)

Home from home

In Coronation Street spoilers, Max is thrilled to be invited to live with Griff and quickly settles in. And he’s chuffed to be bits when Griff asks him to edit some videos.

But back on the cobbles, Toyah’s found out about Max leaving home. She tells David that Griff is dangerous and warns him that he has to act quickly to get his teenage stepson out of the racist’s clutches.

What will David do? And is he too late?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

