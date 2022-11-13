In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Toyah starts to ask questions about Spider’s involvement with Griff.

Toyah thinks that Griff’s racist and wonders why Spider spends time with him.

Will Spider tell Toyah the truth in Coronation Street spoilers?

Spider is keeping an eye on Griff (Credit: ITV)

Spider’s an undercover cop

Toyah is starting to see that Griff is racist.

Next week, she tells Spider about Griff’s racist views.

Spider has been spending a lot of time with Griff despite the trouble he has caused.

Claiming to be an environmental activist, Griff has very extreme views.

He recently hit Craig on the head at a protest, in a bid to stop Carla working with a dodgy businessman.

He’s also taken Peter to a racist gig.

When Toyah found out what the gig was like, she started questioning Spider.

He tried to play it cool, explaining that he couldn’t hear the words because the music was too loud.

However, he’d actually been at the gig to keep an eye on Griff.

Toyah is unaware that Spider is an undercover cop.

Toyah thinks that Spider’s hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah questions Spider

Alya and Yasmeen become suspicious of Griff.

Toyah tells them about the racist gig that Griff invited Spider and Peter to.

She then tries to make Spider open his eyes up to Griff’s true character, telling him that Griff’s racist.

Later on, Toyah and Spider decide to start saving money to buy a flat together.

However, Toyah wants to be sure that she can fully trust him.

She starts asking questions about why Spider hangs out with Griff.

He’s clearly trouble and has proven to be a racist.

Will Spider reveal the truth about him being an undercover cop?

Or will he have to sacrifice his relationship for his job?

Is it worth it?

