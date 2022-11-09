Coronation Street spoilers: Spider risks everything to save Max from vicious Griff

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Spider tries to save Max from getting into trouble, as he falls further under Griff’s spell.

With Max helping hand out flyers for Griff, Spider does his best to steer Max away from Griff’s group.

But, will Max listen to Spider’s advice in Coronation Street spoilers?

Max has become friends with Griff's gang

Griff has befriended Max

Recently, Max has fallen into the wrong crowd.

Being bullied by some of his classmates at the PRU, Max was quick to lap up Griff’s support.

Griff promised that he could deal with the bullies.

Now, Max has been spending time with Griff’s gang and has even started forming a connection with a member of the gang, Lauren.

At a party that Griff was holding, Spider managed to get Max to leave early although he did raise suspicions from Griff.

Desperate to stay undercover, Spider has had to be careful in how he tries to protect Max.

But, is Max in too deep?

Griff is trouble

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider tries to protect Max

Next week, Spider tries to get Max out of trouble by encouraging to use his talents elsewhere.

Ever since Griff found out about Max’s technological skills, he’s been keen to make use of him.

Now, he gets Max to create flyers to promote a meeting he is holding.

Knowing that Griff is racist, Spider tries to make Max see sense.

He compliments Max’s flyers and bigs him up by telling him that he should be putting his skills to better use than working for Griff.

Will Max listen to Spider?

Will Griff find out about Spider’s attempt to intervene? And what will happen to Spider if the truth comes out?

Griff has very extreme views

Max gets more involved with Griff

Griff arranges a local meeting at the community centre, claiming it’s about the environment.

However, when he starts talking, he exposes his racist views.

Roy speaks up and slams Griff’s argument, causing everyone to join his side.

Later on, Maria discusses the idea of turning the community centre into a hub to help refugees, much to Griff’s fury.

He fails to get anyone on board with his agenda.

Meanwhile, Max is in trouble when David finds out that he’s skipped school to hang out with Griff and his new mates.

He tells Max to stop seeing Griff, which causes him to storm off.

Max goes running off to Griff’s flat.

He’s made a film of the meeting, sparking outrage when David sees it online.

As David demands to meet Max’s new friends, will he find out their true motives for befriending Max?

Is Max in danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

