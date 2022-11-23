Coronation Street receives over 100 Ofcom complaints over Roy Cropper scene

An episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday November 16, 2022) has received 139 Ofcom complaints relating to racial violence.

The scene that involved Roy Cropper and Griff became the target for complaints.

What caused viewers to complain about last Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street?

Roy gave Griff a piece of his mind (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy called out Griff

In Wednesday night’s episode, Griff called a meeting at the community centre, asking locals to join him.

He made out that he wanted to speak about the environment.

However, when everyone arrived and Griff started to speak, it became clear that he wanted to gain support for his racist views.

Griff started off by talking about indigenous species in the wild.

However, this was a metaphor for a much different agenda.

Griff was using this to spring off his racist views regarding immigration.

Maria was the first to call Griff out.

Once she left the community centre with rage, Roy stood up and told Griff that what he was saying was factually incorrect.

The crowd cheered in support of Roy, angering Griff.

The scene sparked Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

The Coronation Street episode received over 100 Ofcom complaints

The Wednesday night episode of Coronation Street received 139 Ofcom complaints.

This was due to the scenes displaying racial violence.

The latest Coronation Street extremist storyline is one that has sparked many complaints previously.

Last Monday night’s episode (Monday November 14, 2022), the show received 112 Ofcom complaints on the same grounds of racial violence.

This was due to many being affected by Griff and his gang’s attack on Daryan.

The gang all wore face masks to keep their identities hidden.

When they approached Daryan, he feared that he was going to be mugged.

However, he soon realised that this was a racist attack when they started shouting racist slurs at him.

They also punched him in the face.

Some fans are finding it a difficult watch (Credit: ITV)

Fans have been left feeling “uncomfortable” by the scenes

Some fans of the soap have been left feeling “uncomfortable” by the scenes, branding the storyline “a hard watch.”

One fan wrote: “I hope the racist storyline ends soon. It’s very uncomfortable to watch (I know it happens in real life) but come on Griff and his gang need what’s coming to them.”

Another tweeted: “Please put a stop to the Griff/Spider storyline. It really doesn’t make good viewing.”

A third viewer declared: “The racism storyline on Corrie is a hard watch, what a shame.”

However, some fans have praised the soap for making the storyline as realistic as possible.

One wrote: “My heart hurts around the Griff and his gang of idiots and the racism storylines. I cry because even though this is fictional, there ARE extremists like this in the world and it is so very realistically portrayed.”

Another praised: “Great job with the Griff and Max storyline.”

One more viewer tweeted: “Racism/grooming/far right story line: brilliant! You can’t brush it under the carpet – it’s happening; and highlighting it raises conversation with our children. ‘Knowledge is power.'”

