ITV soap Coronation Street has been hit with 112 Ofcom complaints following the brutal attack against schoolboy Daryan on Monday (14 October) night’s episode.

Daryan, who is from Iraq, was set upon by racist Griff who was waiting outside with his friends as Daryan left Speed Dahl.

They hurled abuse at the cobbles newcomer before physically attacking him.

Daryan was brutally attacked on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Daryan in Coronation Street?

Recently Griff has been grooming Max Turner into being a part of his gang. He has grown close to Lauren, whose dad is part of Griff’s gang.

Max has been working at Speed Daal with Daryan, but when Lauren accused Daryan of making her uncomfortable, Griff and his mates began to target him.

In Monday’s episode Griff picked Max up to take him to school and he told him how Daryan was giving him evils.

Later Yasmeen encouraged Daryan to finish after a long day at work, but when he left the restaurant he was attacked by Griff and his friends wearing masks.

Daryan managed to escape and run away from the brutes, but the scene left a number of viewers upset.

In fact, they were so upset that 112 contacted communications regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom confirmed on their website that the complaints related to racial violence.

They also confirmed they would assess the scenes before deciding whether or not to investigate.

Griff and his friends menacingly approached Daryan, hiding their identities with beanie hats and face masks.

They then cornered a scared Daryan, who told them he didn’t have any money, believing he was about to be mugged.

The gang then fired racist slurs at him before one of them punched him in the face.

Viewers also took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the hard-hitting scenes.

Griff’s hate group were waiting for Daryan (Credit: ITV)

What are viewers saying?

One wrote: “I know it’s the point and I know it’s not real but that final scene with the racists and Daryan was horrific.”

Another added: “I am hating this Daryan / racism storyline.”

A third tweeted: “A bunch of racist bullies picking on a young lad! What on earth are the script writers thinking inciting hate with this storyline! Think I will be giving Coronation Street a miss for the time being!!”

And a fourth said: “This Corrie storyline is so uncomfortable to watch, I hate racism.”

#Corrie A bunch of racist bullies picking on a young lad! What on earth are the script writers thinking inciting hate with this storyline! Think I will be giving Coronation Street a miss for the time being!! 😡 — Aggers Mrs 💙 (@Aggers_Mrs) November 14, 2022

This Corrie storyline is so uncomfortable to watch, I hate racism 😡 #Corrie — Louise (@LouiseWraith) November 14, 2022

A huge congratulations to #Corrie on the Extremist storyline. I actually think it’s good storyline being told correctly so far. Since I saw a similar story play out on #EastEnders earlier in the year I think Corrie could do it. Hopefully Dee and Alya bring Griff and his gang down — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 15, 2022

But other viewers have praised Corrie for bringing an important social issue to their attention.

“A huge congratulations to #Corrie on the Extremist storyline. I actually think it’s good storyline being told correctly so far. Since I saw a similar story play out on #EastEnders earlier in the year I think Corrie could do it. Hopefully Dee and Alya bring Griff and his gang down,” one fan said.

The storyline continues tonight when Griff makes a speech at the Community Centre.

But he’s left speechless when Roy makes a stand and picks apart the racist vitriol.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

