Coronation Street fans have slammed the racism storyline after schoolboy Daryan was attacked by Griff and his friends.

Griff has been grooming Max Turner into joining his hate group and has introduced him to Lauren.

But Lauren accused Max’s colleague, teenage refugee Daryan, of harassing her.

Now fans are furious after Griff and his friends targeted and attacked Daryan after he finished work.

Coronation Street racism storyline gets worse

In last night’s episode (Monday, November 14) Griff picked Max up to take him to school and he told him how Daryan was giving him evils.

Griff then went head to head with Alya who accused Max of vandalising the restaurant.

Later Alya shared her suspicions about Griff with Yasmeen.

After hearing Alya’s suspicions, Toyah reminded Spider of the racist concert and suggested Griff could be involved in a hate group.

But she has no idea that Spider is investigating Griff.

Alya ended up having a stand-off with Griff and his mates in the Rovers and she warned them to leave Daryan alone.

Meanwhile Max agreed to spread flyers for Griff’s next speech but Spider tried to warn him off.

However Max didn’t listen and he and Lauren spread the flyers in Roy’s café.

Griff targets Daryan

Later at Speed Daal, Yasmeen encouraged Daryan to finish after a long day.

As he walked outside, he was confronted by Griff and his friends, wearing masks.

They cornered him in Victoria Garden where the group began shouting racist remarks at him.

As Daryan tried to leave, he was punched and told to go back to Pakistan – even though he’s not from Pakistan.

Daryan managed to get away but fans were horrified by the scenes and have said they hate the storyline.

I know it’s the point and I know it’s not real but that final scene with the racists and Daryan was horrific 😖 #Corrie — O (@itzzzo_) November 14, 2022

I am HATING this Daryan / racism storyline 😞#Corrie — Lucy (@lucys_portraits) November 14, 2022

#Corrie A bunch of racist bullies picking on a young lad! What on earth are the script writers thinking inciting hate with this storyline! Think I will be giving Coronation Street a miss for the time being!! 😡 — Aggers Mrs 💙 (@Aggers_Mrs) November 14, 2022

Really not liking this storyline it's upsetting #Corrie — JD🧚‍♀️ (@jmdavies123) November 14, 2022

This Corrie storyline is so uncomfortable to watch, I hate racism 😡 #Corrie — Louise (@LouiseWraith) November 14, 2022

However some fans have praised the storyline for highlighting such an important issue.

A huge congratulations to #Corrie on the Extremist storyline. I actually think it's good storyline being told correctly so far. Since I saw a similar story play out on #EastEnders earlier in the year I think Corrie could do it. Hopefully Dee and Alya bring Griff and his gang down — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 15, 2022

Again #Corrie, amazing #racism storyline, but so, so upsetting to watch. I can not believe that there are people like this in todays society, but then I’m only standing in solidarity, I don’t have direct experience. And I do stand in solidarity. — Richard Oliver Sefton-Durrant 🇺🇦 (@richardodurrant) November 14, 2022

#Corrie tackling all the big social issues. I'm looking forward to the grooming gang storyline. — wayne Tavit (@WayneyoWayne) November 14, 2022

Coronation Street: Griff’s hate group

Earlier this year, viewers were introduced to Spider’s ‘friend’ Griff, a supposed environmental activist.

However it was revealed that Griff and his friends are part of a racist hate group and Spider is an undercover officer investigating them.

A couple of weeks ago, Griff began grooming Max and introduced him to his friend’s daughter Lauren.

Lauren’s dad is also part of the hate group.

Meanwhile Max began working at Speed Daal alongside Daryan.

While waiting at the restaurant for Max, Lauren accused Daryan of making her uncomfortable, turning Max against him.

However it became clear that Lauren is a racist.

Last week, Spider threw red paint across Speed Daal, vandalising the outside for Griff’s group.

