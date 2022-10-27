Coronation Street spoilers: Max’s life in danger as he’s groomed by racist gang?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers suggest that young Max Turner‘s life may be in danger as he is groomed by a racist gang.

Isolated and vulnerable, Max is to be targeted by a gang of extremists.

As they attempt to draw Max into their organisation, both Max and his family and friends may be at risk.

Can he be saved before it is too late?

Peter has befriended eco-protestor Griff, frequently joining him on protests (Credit: ITV)

Griff gives Peter a shock

In tomorrow’s episode (Friday, October 28), Peter Barlow confronts activist Griff after they invite him to see a racist band.

Peter is shocked when he realises that the band are playing racist content.

Later, Toyah demands answers from Spider about the company he is keeping.

Unbeknownst to Toyah, Spider is an undercover police officer attempting to take the gang down from within.

Max has been picked on by school bullies, making him a target for Griff (Credit: ITV)

Griff’s gang targets Max

Spoilers for next week’s episodes have revealed that Griff will then target troubled teen Max Turner.

Max has been the victim of school bullying, and feels angry and alone.

When he witnesses the bullying in action, Griff steps in to defend Max.

In doing so, he befriends Max.

Griff invites Max to a Halloween party at his house.

In secret, he tells the gang that Max could be useful to their cause.

Coronation Street spoilers suggest that the storyline could last a number of months, with Max becoming more distant from his family and friends.

After saving Max from bullies, Griff invites the youth to the gang’s Halloween party (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max falls in with a bad crowd

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said of the storyline: “Overall, Max’s story is one about the grooming of a vulnerable teenager at a point where he’s feeling most alienated and disenfranchised.”

“The story will encompass the “traditional” recruitment techniques of extremists groups, and we’ll see Max befriended in person by older, mentor-like figures that will give him a sense of loyalty and brotherhood.”

Talking of the story’s importance to society, Iain: “We will explore a very 21st Century problem: teenagers self-radicalising through watching extreme content online.”

Troubled Max is the ideal victim for extremist groups such as Griff’s (Credit: ITV)

“In the end, we wanted this to be a story about communication within families – what are the right and wrong ways to talk to younger family members who are gravitating towards extreme views?”

Speaking of where the story might be headed, MacLeod teased dark times for Max’s family: “For the conclusion of the story, David’s misjudged attempts to deal with Max will drive the narrative to a shocking and thought-provoking climax.”

Can Max be saved before being forever radicalised?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full-line up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about the Coronation Street plans for Max? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!