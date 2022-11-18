In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Maria and Griff clash over their wishes for the community centre.

Maria wants to turn it into a hub to support refugees, but Griff is far from pleased.

Is Maria in danger as she takes on Griff in Coronation Street spoilers?

Griff has made his racist beliefs known (Credit: ITV)

Griff has made his beliefs clear

Activist, Griff, has caused a lot of trouble since his arrival on the street.

Claiming to be an environmental activist, Griff’s protests have sparked a lot of chaos.

He even lobbed a bottle at Craig before getting arrested.

Recently he took Peter to a racist gig.

This week, Griff becomes more transparent with his extreme beliefs and tries to win round the locals.

Looking for more people to support his cause, he gets Max to create and distribute leaflets advertising a meeting.

He makes out that the meeting will be about the environment.

However, when Griff starts making a speech, his racist views start showing themselves.

Everyone is outraged when they realise why Griff has really called a meeting.

Roy stands up and shuts down Griff’s speech, with the other attendees rallying in Roy’s corner.

Griff’s left disheartened at the lack of support.

Maria fights against Griff (Credit: ITV)

Read more: What was your stand-out soap moment of 2022? Vote now!

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria takes on Griff

Maria has been recently helping refugees in the local area.

She thought of the idea to turn the community centre into a hub to support local refugees who might need help.

Griff finds out about the idea and is furious.

He ropes Spider in to hand out leaflets warning people off the idea.

Griff tells everyone that refugees will be taking over the community centre so that locals won’t be able to use it.

Will Griff start a fight with Maria?

Is she in danger?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is Maria in danger? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!