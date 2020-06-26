Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne pushes Simon away?

In next week's Coronation Street, Leanne's words leave Simon hurt. But will he end up doing something he regrets?

With Oliver being so poorly, all of Leanne's attention has been on her youngest son.

In upcoming scenes, she and Steve are told by the consultant that the toddler has an incurable form of mitochondrial disease.

Leanne and Steve get Oliver's diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Leanne do their best to take in the terrible news. But the worried mum is clearly in a state of shock and demands a second opinion. She's determined there must be something she can do for her son.

Back at home, the family reel from the devastating news.

Later, Simon overhears a distraught Leanne talking to Steve. When he hears her say that Oliver is all she ever wanted and she will have nothing if he dies, Simon's offended by his stepmum's remark.

Oliver has been unwell for weeks (Credit: ITV)

The teenager heads to school for his exam but as he approaches the exam hall, he makes a decision.

Will it be one he lives to regret? Or could it be the best thing he could do right now?

Coronation Street: Simon makes a choice

Whilst Leanne isn't Simon's biological mother, she raised him as her own (Credit: ITV)

Simon reveals to Peter what he overheard Leanne saying. Despite Leanne apologising to her stepson, he says he's going to live with his dad.

Leanne tells Nick she feels terrible for upsetting Simon. This prompts Nick to square up to Peter, accusing him of taking Simon from Leanne.

Peter comforts Nick (Credit: ITV)

Later, the drained mum agrees to let Oliver stay with Steve at No.1.

As the whole family struggle with the devastating diagnosis, Nick apologises to Peter and finds himself being comforted by his nemesis.

This week's Coronation Street

Oliver has a day out with his family (Credit: ITV)

In this week's episodes, Steve, Leanne, Nick, Tracy, Emma, Amy and Simon take Oliver on a trip to the petting zoo.

Leanne does her best to relax but she can't keep her eyes off her son.

When the toddler sees some cows he makes mooing noises and begins to laugh, leaving Leanne thrilled to see a flash of the old Oliver.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

