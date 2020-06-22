Coronation Street SPOILERS: Oliver gets his diagnosis

In next week's Coronation Street, Leanne and Steve are told Oliver has an incurable form of mitochondrial disease.

In preview pictures for the upcoming episodes, when the worried parents are informed of the toddler's diagnosis, they do their best to take in the news. But Leanne demands a second opinion.

As the news reaches family members, it brings out emotions and unexpected shoulders to cry on.

Toyah and Imran

The news of Oliver's diagnosis spreads to the family (Credit: ITV)

Toyah breaks the news about Oliver to Imran. She explains they will have to put their own fostering plans on hold.

Later she goes over to Leanne's and realises she can't raise the subject of fostering and needs to be there for her sister.

Simon

When Simon overhears Steve and Leanne talking, he hears her make an unthoughtful remark leaving him deeply offended.

Nick

Nick struggles to take in the news about his stepson (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Nick struggles to comprehend the diagnosis. But as he struggles to take in the news, he finds himself making amends with Peter.

Will Peter be the unlikely ally that Nick needs?

Emma

Oliver's big sister Emma is understandably upset when she hears the news. Hearing about Oliver, Alina does her best to comfort Emma.

Emma is devastated to learn about her brother's illness (Credit: ITV)

Later, the barmaid seeks advice from her boss Jenny, who has suffered her own personal loss.

She assures Emma that, in time, Steve and the rest of the family will get through it.

What happens in this week's Coronation Street?

In this week's episodes Steve and Tracy call to see how Oliver is. Tracy persuades a reluctant Leanne that they should have a family day out at the petting zoo.

Steve, Leanne, Nick and Tracy take Olive ron a family day out (Credit: ITV)

Leanne, Nick, Steve, Tracy, Simon, Emma and Amy take Oliver to the petting zoo. Leanne does her best to relax but she can't help keep her eyes on her son.

When the toddler sees some cows he makes mooing noises and begins to laugh, leaving Leanne thrilled to see a flash of the old Oliver.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

