Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne gets more bad news about Oliver

Coronation Street is set to pile more heartache on Leanne Battersby next week when she gets bad news about Oliver.

Leanne has been worried sick about her little boy, who recently suffered a seizure.

Leanne concerned for Oliver in Coronation Street

Next week Leanne breaks the news to Steve that Oliver's nursery key worker is concerned about the lad.

Oliver is raising concerns for Leanne in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The carer has told Leanne that Oliver is not developing physically at the same rate as his peers.

Leanne is worried their boy is falling behind, but is there more to it?

Could Oliver's condition be more serious than they think?

Could it be serious?

Fans had initially showed concern for Oliver when he slept all the way through his birthday party in February.

Oliver slept through his own birthday party (Credit: ITV)

It soon became clear this wasn't just a one-off incident when there was talk of him being tired all the time.

But he was rushed to hospital earlier this month when he had a seizure while in the care of Summer Spellman.

The tot's dad, Steve McDonald, was supposed to be looking after him, but he left him with Summer to go and help daughter Emma Brooker who was in the middle of a row with Seb.

When Steve returned Summer was frantic and Steve rushed his son to the medical centre.

Dr Gaddas sent them to A&E as a precaution, but when Leanne arrived she was fuming that Steve hadn't been caring for their son like he was supposed to.

What's wrong with Oliver?

The doctors concluded that Oliver had had a febrile convulsion as a result of overheating, but it now seems something more serious is going on.

Leanne and Steve are worried sick about Oliver (Credit: ITV)

Steve has been seeking legal advice about access to Oliver since the incident, which has caused conflict with Leanne.

Will their fighting overshadow what's really wrong with their little boy?

Show producer Iain MacLeod has revealed a big storyline for some of the show's biggest families. He hinted the McDonalds, Battersbys and Platts could be drawn in.

He told Metro.co.uk: "Something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in three to four different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with.

"That will begin on screen, you might not know what it is at first, around March/April, and that will play out over the spring and and into the summer."

Was he suggesting a child illness storyline for Oliver?

The next episode of Coronation Street is on Wednesday, April 29 at 7.30pm on ITV.

