Coronation Street viewers convinced Oliver is seriously ill after soap 'drops hint'

Viewers of Coronation Street are convinced Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald's son Oliver is seriously ill after Toyah mentioned her nephew was poorly in Friday's episode (March 13).

In the hour long visit to the cobbles, Toyah was looking for work after being fired from the medical centre.

Toyah told Leanne she hoped Oliver feels better (Credit: ITV Hub)

As she sat in Roy's cafe on the phone to her stepsister Leanne, she said: "Look, don't worry I can always pop round later instead. Hope Oliver feels better," before hanging up.

Viewers think the soap was hinting that the toddler is seriously ill.

Toyah to Leanne: “I hope Oliver feels better”



Oooooh, I’m getting really worried about Oliver 😰😰#corrie — Ben Price Fan Club (@benpricefanclub) March 13, 2020

See know somethings up with oliver.

Hes always tired and sick.

Now leannes seen panicking too.

Deffo the big spring storyline #Corrie — BeaSmiths♥brokenGirl (@EmisonKana) March 13, 2020

“i hope oliver feels better” well is that another hint orrrr #corrie — evie ♡ (@alikingsevie) March 13, 2020

This isn't the first time viewers have been worried about the little boy.

Last month, Oliver was the centre of attention as his extended family gathered at the Platts' home to celebrate his third birthday.

However viewers spotted that he was napping a lot and appeared to have a bad cough.

Little Oliver napped through most of his birthday party (Credit: ITV)

Last year Corrie boss Iain MacLeod revealed that the soap would be tackling a heartrending storyline in 2020, explaining "something will happen that has the most far-reaching impact of any story we've done since I've been on the show".

I'm getting really worried about Oliver.

He expanded: "Something horrific occurs that draws in a few different clans on the Street, and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with."

Steve and Leanne are Oliver's parents (Credit: ITV)

Ian also revealed that the storyline would tie into Liz McDonald's exit after actress Beverley Callard announced last year she would be leaving the soap.

The storyline will tie into Liz's exit (Credit: ITV)

He added: "The idea is that Liz attempts to do something heroic for her son as a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy.

"Her efforts probably go slightly wrong in a way that will corrupt her relationship with Steve and ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield."

Do you think the storyline could be to do with Oliver?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

