In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Evelyn suspects that Tyrone may be cheating on Fiz after she spots him with another woman.

As Fiz complains about her sex life, Evelyn spots Tyrone meeting another woman at a hotel.

Is Tyrone cheating in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tyrone and Fiz are having problems in the bedroom department (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz complains about her sex life

Fiz and Tyrone recently tied the knot.

Tyrone had secretly planned a Christmas Day wedding as a surprise for Fiz.

However, Fiz thought that her Christmas was going to be the worst one yet and decided to leave the house to get a turkey.

However, her car broke down in the middle of nowhere.

Eventually, Fiz managed to arrive at her wedding and marry Tyrone, despite the rush.

However, next week, it seems that their marriage is already starting to show some cracks.

Fiz confides in Sally and tells her that her and Tyrone’s sex life has dried up.

With Sally and Tim recently solving their issues, Sally suggests that Fiz try role play.

She tells Fiz that she is more than welcome to borrow something from their fancy dress box.

Will this help get Fiz’s sex life back on track?

Evelyn fears that Tyrone is up to his old tricks (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn suspects Tyrone is cheating

Next week, Fiz tells Evelyn that she’s going out to visit her mum.

Tyrone doesn’t kiss Fiz goodbye, making Evelyn suspicious.

Later on, Evelyn becomes even more concerned when she spots Tyrone wearing a suit, jumping into a car.

She thinks that Tyrone is having an affair (it wouldn’t be the first time!)

Desperate to catch Tyrone out and give him a talking to, Evelyn teams up with Roy to follow Tyrone.

They end up at a hotel.

Going inside to spy on Tyrone, Evelyn is shocked when she sees Tyrone at the bar, squeezing a blonde woman’s thigh.

Evelyn thinks that her suspicions have been confirmed.

Will she confront Tyrone?

Is all as it seems?

Is Tyrone cheating on Fiz because of the issues they’re facing with their sex life?

