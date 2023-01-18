Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street was the troublesome – and hilarious – mum of Chesney and Fiz.

She was married to Corrie legend Les Battersby and she got into all sorts of scrapes and scams during her time in Weatherfield, often involving her best friend Yana from the chip shop.

And she was part of one of Coronation Street’s most famous scenes involving Les, Cilla, a hot tub and Schmeichel the dog!

So what was her story?

Cilla was mum to Chesney and Fiz Brown (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Les Battersby and Cilla Brown

Cilla was a barmaid at the Weatherfield Arms when she caught the eye of Les Battersby. She fibbed that her name was Lulu but got caught out when Fiz revealed that Cilla was her estranged mum.

Fiz had grown up in care thanks to Cilla’s dodgy parenting, and it soon became apparent that she’d not changed her approach. She was leaving her young son Chesney at home alone while she went out with Les.

And as soon as she moved in with Mr Battersby, she carried on palming poor Ches off on anyone who’d have him.

She even dumped him on Les and headed off to stay with a mate.

Meanwhile, Les was rekindling his romance with ex-wife Janice, but that ended when Cilla came back to reclaim her man!

The pair were a match made in heaven, and relished tormenting their neighbours with their antics – especially Norris Cole, who was horrified when the hot tub Les had bought smashed through the ceiling at number five!

Cilla and Les tied the knot in style! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Most disastrous wedding in Corrie history?

Les and Cilla decided to get married just for the wedding presents. After a series of mishaps including broken windows and a defrocked vicar, Cilla made it to the church, but Les was distracted on the way by spotting his heroes Status Quo!

Les crashed into the band’s van, and got punched by one of the rock stars – who then agreed to play at the wedding to avoid having to pay compensation.

The pair got spliced – even though it wasn’t strictly legal and even though Les trashed their wedding gifts in an attempt to impress his new rock mates.

Though the pair were soulmates, their marriage didn’t last.

Cilla lied to Les and Yana about her cancer in revenge for them sleeping together (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Cancer for Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street

When Cilla was diagnosed with skin cancer, she decided not to tell her family. But Les was fed up with her sneaking around and assumed that she was having another affair.

Les kicked her out, Cilla told him the truth, and the pair reconciled.

But not before Les slept with Cilla’s bestie Yana.

Determined to get her own back, Cilla lied that her cancer was terminal and she was raising money to go to Florida to swim with dolphins.

Full of guilt, Yana and Les sat in a bath of mushy peas for money, only to find out Cilla was fine.

She pocketed the cash and headed off on holiday – again!

Cilla wasn’t winning any mum of the year awards – especially when she pretended Chesney’s beloved dog Schmeichel, had been kidnapped

Who were Cilla’s kids?

Cilla’s relationship with Chesney and Fiz – and older son Billy, who came to the wedding but hasn’t returned to Weatherfield since – was at the centre of many of her stories.

As well as abandoning Chesney every chance she could, Cilla bashed heads with Fiz on many occasions.

When did Cilla leave Coronation Street?

In 2008, Cilla left Weatherfield for the bright lights of Las Vegas, promising to return later to collect Chesney.

Needless to say, she never bothered to come home for her son!

By 2014, Cilla had returned to the UK and was living in the equally glamorous Wolverhampton!

But when she revealed that she’d been diagnosed with osteoporosis, Fiz stepped up to care for her mum when she was needed.

Cilla returned briefly in 2014 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who played Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street?

Cilla was played by Wendi Peters.

She was already an accomplished actress when she landed the role on Corrie, having appeared in many plays on stage and also been in Cardiac Arrest, Bad Girls and Out of the Blue.

Wendi is joining Doctors, but has hinted at a Corrie return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where is actress Wendi Peters now?

Wendi left Coronation Street in 2008 and took part in several reality shows and made it to the final of Celebrity Masterchef.

She returned to the stage, starring in several acclaimed shows all over the country.

She also played Cissy Robson in the CBBC show Hetty Feather.

In 2021 she appeared in Doctors as Nicky Connolly.

A year later it was announced she was joining the show permanently, as Dr Nina Bulsara. She’ll be on screen next month.

Could Cilla return to Coronation Street?

Back in 2020, Wendi said it would be ‘nice’ to make an appearance as Cilla once more.

Speaking on the Guide Dogs’ virtual tea party she said: “If a lovely storyline came up and I popped back in for a little while, it’d be nice.

“But I’m so busy work-wise.

“It would be quite fun now they’ve got quadruplets to have the mother from hell to look after them.”

But so far, no plans have been made for Cilla to return.

