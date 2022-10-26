What happened to Alina Pop in Coronation Street? Will she return with Tyrone’s baby?

Alina Pop was the former victim of human trafficking, who built a life on Coronation Street, then fell for Tyrone Dobbs and fled with a broken heart when it all went wrong.

So what was her story and could she ever return?

Coronation Street: Where was Alina Pop from?

Alina was from Romania. She was working in a nail bar, when Seb Franklin realised something wasn’t right about the set-up at the salon. He was right – it was a front for a human trafficking ring.

When Alina escaped the clutches of the traffickers she moved to Weatherfield where she got a job at Underworld.

Alina and Tyrone’s relationship

When Alina moved to Coronation Street, she made firm friends with Emma Brooker and lived with Emma and Seb.

But she developed a crush on Tyrone Dobbs and at first it seemed the family man didn’t share her feelings.

Ty couldn’t resist, though, and soon he had left long-term girlfriend Fiz Stape and their two daughters for a new life with Alina.

When Alina got pregnant, the pair were delighted. But there was heartache in store when Alina had a miscarriage – partly due to Hope Stape, Ty’s stepdaughter, setting fire to their flat.

Things took a miserable turn between the pair and eventually Alina decided to return to Romania.

But before she left, she revealed to Emma that she was pregnant again. Emma let it slip to Tyrone and he raced to stop Alina leaving.

But she told him it was a false alarm – she wasn’t pregnant after all – and sad Tyrone returned to the cobbles.

However when Alina boarded her flight, she turned down a drink from the air hostess and cradled her belly. Seems she’d been fibbing to Tyrone!

Has Alina Pop left Coronation Street for good?

After Alina’s departure, Fiz got engaged to Phill Whittaker.

But after they got married she realised she still loved Tyrone and they got back together.

Phill gave Fiz an annulment and she moved back in with Tyrone into No.9.

However it’s become clear that Fiz has become slightly worried about Tyrone cheating again, as she remembered what happened with Alina.

Fans have predicted that Alina will return with Tyrone’s baby now they’re back together.

Will Alina ever return?

At the moment there are no plans for Alina to return, but we can’t help thinking there would be no point in that last-minute twist if she was never coming back to Coronation Street.

Alan Halsall, who played Tyrone, spoke about the possibility of Alina returning.

Speaking at a press event earlier this year, he said: “It’s a very clever thing that the writers did there, sending her off in that way. It of course leads into maybe a future storyline.

“But I think for right now, Tyrone’s thoughts are just all about Fiz, regardless of what comes knocking on his doorstep. It’s all about Fiz. But for me as an actor, it would be a great storyline.”

Who played Alina Pop in Coronation Street?

Alina was played by Ruxandra Porojnicu. Just like her alter ego, she is from Romania.

She moved to England when she was 22, with just £300 to her name and started modelling, before she landed the role of Alina.

How old is Ruxandra Porojnicu?

Ruxandra was born in July 1993, making her 29 years old.

