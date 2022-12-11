Coronation Street Spoilers: Tyrone and Fiz’s wedding off as she goes missing?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Fiz and Tyrone’s wedding is in jeopardy as she goes missing on Christmas Day.

Tyrone had planned to surprise Fiz with a Christmas wedding.

However, when he irritates her with his purposely bad Christmas gifts, Fiz storms out alone.

Fiz’s disappearance throws the wedding into uncertainty.

Will Tyrone manage to find Fiz?

Can they salvage the wedding?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Fiz is infuriated by Tyrone’s thoughtless Christmas gifts (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz has a disappointing Christmas

On Christmas Day, Fiz opens her Christmas present.

She is disappointed to find nothing but a box of chocolates and a keyring.

As Fiz despairs, Tyrone shares a secret grin with Hope and Ruby.

Later, Tyrone and the girls descend the stairs in their wedding outfits, intent on surprising Fiz.

Instead, they find a note on the table from Fiz.

The note tells them that she’s gone out to buy a turkey.

With Fiz missing, the wedding is thrown into uncertainty (Credit: ITV)

Fiz’s disappearance throws the wedding into uncertainty

With Fiz missing, Tyrone is in a panic.

He calls Fiz’s phone.

He is further horrified to learn that she has left her phone at home.

Chesney and Gemma tell Tyrone to head to the hotel.

Bernie and Dev wait at home for Fiz.

Unfortunately, Fiz’s car breaks down on a country road.

Tyrone’s plan backfires when Fiz’s car breaks down (Credit: ITV)

Fiz strands herself in the middle of nowhere

Suddenly realising that she’s left her phone behind, Fiz sets off on foot to look for a phone box.

At the hotel, Tyrone tells the wedding guests that it looks as though the wedding is off.

He and the guests head to the Rovers to tuck into the buffet.

Has Tyrone’s surprise wedding plan backfired on them all?

Meanwhile, Fiz stops a passing walker, a man named Chris, and tells him that she has broken down.

Will Chris help?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!