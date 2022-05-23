24 May 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 22:13

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal huge drama as Abi prepares to flee with Alfie.

Elsewhere on the cobbles Imran and Toyah are involved in a huge car smash, but is Kevin to blame?

Lives are on the line, but who will survive?

1. Abi plans to flee

Abi is still planning the run away with baby Alfie.

Kevin agrees to help her with her plan.

2. Kelly accuses Imran

Kelly accuses Imran of bribing Ben to lie in court.

It’s clear he’s struggling with his guilt, but will he come clean?

3. Imran owns up?

Imran realises he has to tell the truth about what he’s done.

But will it be too late?

4. Abi busted

Abi realises the game is up with Imran when he catches her about to leave.

Has distraught Abi lost everything?

5. Toyah calls the police?

When Imran tells her everything, Toyah wants to go to the police.

More Coronation Street spoilers

6. A car crash risks lives?

There is a huge car crash on the cobbles.

Imran and Toyah are in the vehicle when it smashes into a building.

The couple lie unconscious in the wreckage.

But will they be okay?

7. Imran saves Toyah

Imran manages to pull Toyah from the wreckage.

But it’s clear she’s in a bad way and he begs her not to die.

8. Kevin and Abi reunite in Coronation Street spoilers

Abi is stunned when Kevin tells her he wants her back for good.

The couple are united, but soon bad news comes their way…

They are horrified when the police arrive.

The cops inform them Imran and Toyah have been involved in a crash.

9. Abi and Kevin questioned

The police are investigating why the car didn’t break and question Abi.

Meanwhile, Kelly tells the police Imran was on his way to confess.

Kevin is under suspicion as he worked on the car before the accident.

But did he do anything to it?

Kevin and Abi vow to fight for custody of Alfie.

But is either of them hiding something?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

