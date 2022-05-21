Coronation Street spoilers have revealed the cobbles will be rocked by a major death in its big super soap week.

The ITV soap is planning a major week of dramatic episodes that see Imran Habeeb‘s custody battle with Abi Franklin come to a head.

Coronation Street has teased a car crash disaster – but will someone die? (Credit: ITV)

Now according to Metro’s Soap Newsletter, Weatherfield will be left reeling by a death.

It offers no details about who will die – but the soap’s trailer has already hinted at a car crash disaster.

In the haunting trailer Abi and Imran lock eyes as they spin around and around.

As the parents come face to face, the camera spins, throwing each of them to the floor in turn, and back up again as their story unfolds behind them, in the first scene we see Imran’s wife, Toyah, holding a crying Alfie.

Confusion etched on Imran’s face, he slams to the ground and, rotating again, sirens blare and the police dash towards a pained Abi.

In the garage, Kevin darts to his estranged wife, his vision of a reconciliation having been shattered by the discovery that a one night stand with Imran led to Alfie’s birth.

Coronation Street: Major shocks in big week

Abi falls and Imran rises and this time he is joined by a panicked Adam.

Meanwhile Toyah is comforted by Leanne and Nick.

In the background a burning car can be seen – but will someone die in it?

But will Abi die in the disaster? (Credit: ITV)

However, ITV’s big soap boss John Whiston has teased the massive week of episodes.

He said: “The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie’s best loved characters in this fantastic week of edge of your seat drama.

“Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside down as the lengths Imran went to to take baby Alfie away from Abi are revealed.

“Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

