Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Toyah is really falling for Spider – but what is he hiding?

Meanwhile on the cobbles, Stu is desperate to tell his side of the story, but Yasmeen won’t listen.

And, Ryan faces his fate.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Toyah kisses Spider

Spider pays Toyah a visit and it’s clear they are growing closer.

But Toyah is tormented by grief and kicks Spider out.

However after he’s arrested during a protest, she invites him back to hers again.

When Toyah leans in for a kiss, Spider reciprocates.

They head to the bedroom, but afterwards a guilty Toyah asks Spider to leave again.

He’s later seen outside on the phone telling the caller her can’t wait to get back – what – or who – is he hiding?

2. Stu rushed to hospital

Stu is found on the street drunk and unconscious and is taken to hospital.

Kelly waits with him and lets Yasmeen know what’s happened.

Yasmeen comes to visit Stu, but refuses to hear his explanations about what really happened in his past.

Stu feels worthless.

Kelly stands by Stu, but wants answers.

However, he kicks her out, telling her she isn’t welcome any more.

3. Stu arrested

Stu is desperate to explain his side of things.

He turns up at No.6 to get his watch back and refuses to leave until Yasmeen has heard the truth.

Yasmeen manages to secretly call Zeedan who bursts in with PC Craig.

Stu is arrested. Will he ever get to tell his side of the story?

4. What is Stephen hiding?

Stephen arranges a treat for Audrey, but rages at his bank when his card is declined.

It’s clear there something else going on when he later pays with a credit card in the name Mrs Gabrielle Reid.

5. Ryan accepts his fate

Ryan is charged and must attend court the next day.

He wants to set up fake CCTV footage to get him off the hook, but Debbie refuses.

When Ryan tries to do it himself, Ronnie catches him in the act.

Ronnie advises Ryan to accept his punishment.

Ryan goes to court and Ronnie supports him as the judge accepts his guilty plea.

As Ryan awaits his sentence, has he done the right thing?

6. Daisy has dreams

Jenny is annoyed Leo didn’t tell her his plans to move to Canada, but Daisy urges her to go for it.

Daisy tells Daniel her plans to run the Rovers if Jenny departs.

Furious Jenny overhears their conversation.

She accuses Daisy of wanting to get rid of her.

How will Daisy dig herself out of this hole?

7. Glenda the good

Sean is pining for Laurence, a dentist he met at the wake.

Glenda offers to help him.

She vows to hunt Laurence down and set them up on a date.

Sean is thrilled, and George impressed, but Eileen is irritated.

8. New love for Sean?

Laurence bumps into George, who arranges a date for him and Sean.

But Sean gets cold feet.

Dylan forces his dad to go.

Sean eventually turns up and he and Laurence get on brilliantly. Is this true love for Sean at last?

9. Craig’s OCD returns?

Craig is obsessively researching the menopause and is fixated on nutrition.

As he produces a chart he’s made for them to work from while they’re out for dinner in Speed Daal, Faye is overwhelmed.

Has his OCD returned?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

