Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Oct 1-7

Next week's Coronation Street spoilers

Meanwhile, Alya does a DNA test after having suspicions that Lucy murdered Charlie.

And, Aaron and Summer do drugs.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Alya’s suspicious of Lucy

Stu’s over the moon when Bridget lets him meet his granddaughter, Eliza.

However, he’s devastated when his ex-wife Lucy turns up and tells them to leave.

Away from Speed Daal, Alya finds out that Stu’s DNA was nowhere to be seen on Charlie’s bag, but a new DNA test would cost a lot.

Seeing Lucy, Bridget and Eliza leave the family reunion, Alya accuses Lucy of hiding something about the murder.

Whilst Lucy doesn’t give Alya anything new to work with, Alya is on a mission to get a DNA test.

However, Stu reveals that he no longer wants to continue pursuing the case.

Will Alya let sleeping dogs lie?

2. Alya betrays Stu in Coronation Street spoilers

Stu tries to build bridges again with Lucy and Bridget.

However, when Dee-Dee tells Alya that she’s got the money for the DNA test, Alya betrays him.

Eliza turns up to see Stu, but he calls Lucy and Bridget to collect her.

Alya gets them to all go round to Yasmeen’s and have some tea, retrieving a mug that Lucy’s sipped out of.

She gives the mug to Dee-Dee and goes ahead with the DNA test.

But, will it prove that Lucy is the true murderer?

3. James leaves Weatherfield

Ronnie tells James about a job opportunity to be a football coach at a youth centre.

He soon rings the employer up and gets the job, but he starts tomorrow.

He tells his family that he’s off to London for his new job, which also means he’ll be closer to Danny.

As James say goodbye to the cobbles, is this the last we’ll see of him?

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. Bernie and Dev get back together

With Aadi’s persuasion, Dev tells Bernie that he wants to get back with her, and she agrees.

However, Dev doesn’t want Bernie to be his cleaner anymore now that he’s in a relationship with her, so she rings up Fern and asks for a job.

What will Fern have in store for her?

5. Glenda takes over in The Rovers

Glenda’s trying her best to impress when she hosts a quiz night at The Rovers.

She’s devastated when Jenny insists on running the quiz, but things don’t go to plan when Jenny twists her ankle.

She slips on the floor that Glenda’s just cleaned.

Glenda gets her way and hosts the night whilst Daisy takes an injured Jenny to hospital.

Jenny reckons that Glenda caused the accident on purpose because she wanted to takeover.

Is Jenny being jealous or does she have a right to feel suspicious?

6. Wendy gives up everything for Ken

Brian’s not happy when Ken rewrites the play to give Wendy a bigger part.

When he accuses Ken of having a crush on her, he tries to act cool.

However, when he hears that Mary might quit the play because of Ken’s favouritism, he asks Nigel to work with Wendy instead of himself.

Things get confusing when Ken gives Nigel his permission to ask out Wendy.

When Wendy finds out she speaks to Ken and tells him that she’d like to be his companion, which delights Ken.

Deciding to give up her role in the play to be with Ken, who will take her place?

7. Max gets bullied in Coronation Street spoilers

Max asks David to pick him up after school, but he doesn’t come and get him.

Instead, Max makes his own journey home but is stopped at Frescho where a couple of bullies steal his lunch, chuck water over him and break his phone.

Max blames David for not picking him up.

8. Summer and Aaron do drugs

Aaron tells summer that he found some cannabis that his dad has stashed away.

They both make weed brownies and get high, shocking Todd and Billy.

Billy panics as the Bishop is about to pay them a visit and tells the young couple to hide somewhere away from sight.

When the Bishop arrives, he picks up a brownie, but Todd tries to stop him from eating it.

Billy is furious with Aaron for influencing Summer into doing dangerous things, but Summer just gets angry.

9. Aaron fights with his dad

Aaron’s dad turns up at the garage wanting the money and weed back that Aaron took from him.

He attacks Aaron and leaves him beaten.

Paul finds out about Aaron stealing weed and heads to Billy’s flat to accuse him of causing trouble for Summer.

Aaron punches Paul when he finds his arm bruised, acting all defensive.

Summer’s horrified when Paul goes to the police to report Aaron.

However, when Aaron tells Billy that his dad beats him up, he rushes to stop Paul from reporting him.

Can Billy stop Paul from going to the police?

More Coronation Street spoilers

10. Aggie helps Tim please Sally

Aggie helps Tim go shopping for a gift for his and Sally’s wedding anniversary.

Ed asks where she’s been, but she just says that she’s been out for lunch with one of the girls.

Later, Tim pretends that he’s forgotten the wedding anniversary but when Sally rips up his card, he quickly tries to please her with a necklace.

Sally’s thrilled and cooks Tim a romantic dinner to celebrate.

However, Tim doesn’t think and thanks Aggie for her help by gifting her a necklace too, making Aggie feel uncomfortable.

Does Tim have feelings for Aggie?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

