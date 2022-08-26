Coronation Street: Fern actress Gabrielle Glaister look familiar? She played another character in the soap?

Coronation Street star Gabrielle Glaister is back in Weatherfield this week playing Bernie lookalike Fern.

But it’s not the first time Gabrielle’s been seen on the cobbles. Back in 2000, she played troublemaking hairdresser Debs Brownlow.

So who was Debs and what was her story?

Gabrielle played Debs Brownlow (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Debs arrives on the Street

When Gabrielle Glaister won the role of Debs, fans were delighted. She was already something of a national treasure having played Patricia Farnham in Brookside, and the iconic Bob in Blackadder.

Debs was the sister of Street legend Natalie Barnes (also known as Natalie Horrocks). And, to Corrie fans’ astonishment, she turned out to be even more trouble than her sister!

Gabrielle was known to soap fans as she had played Patricia Farnham in C4 soap Brookside (Credit: Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Who was Debs Brownlow in Coronation Street?

Debs was a hairdresser and beautician, who arrived in Coronation Street after a stint working on cruise ships. She landed on the cobbles with a bang, surprising her sister who wasn’t expecting to see her!

Debs got a job at Audrey‘s salon and started a romance with Duggie Ferguson – Natalie’s boss at the Rovers. But Duggie was still grieving the death of his wife and Debs had a fling with Dev Alahan.

She and Duggie eventually reunited, and Debs settled in Coronation Street.

She supported Natalie when the body of her son, Tony Horrocks, was found. And later helped Debs cope when Tony’s murderer, Jez Quigley, was in court for the crime.

Debs and Vinny

Debs and Duggie moved in together but he was a workaholic and Debs wasn’t impressed by him always choosing work over her.

She threw him out and instead she drowned her sorrows with Vinny Sorrell – boyfriend of Debs’s sister, Natalie.

Duggie found Vinny and Debs together and spilled the beans to a shocked Natalie.

Debs and Vinny ran off together, leaving Duggie and Natalie behind in Weatherfield.

Vinny didn’t know that Natalie was pregnant at the time.

What Gabrielle did next

After leaving Coronation Street, Gabrielle joined c5 soap Family Affairs as Trish Wallace.

She also appeared in Emmerdale in 2019, playing Hilary Benshaw who was a rival to Nicola King, when she ran for election to the local council.

The story in Coronation Street was actually the idea of Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter (Credit: ITV)

Who is Gabrielle playing in Coronation Street this year?

This week Gabrielle arrives in Weatherfield again playing Fern.

She’s the spitting image of Bernie Winter and the pair have been muddled up with Bernie taking the opportunity to take Fern’s posh blazer from a shop.

The storyline was actually the idea of Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie.

She said she and Gabrielle were always being mistaken for one another and when she mentioned it to Jonathan Harvey – who is one of the Coronation Street writers – he loved the idea!

