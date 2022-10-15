Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie framed in jewellery heist?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers see Bernie Winter framed in a jewellery heist by doppelganger Fern.

Bernie recently learned that she had a local lookalike, named Fern.

However, the storyline is set to take a darker turn, as Fern frames Bernie for robbery.

Will anyone believe Bernie as she protests her innocence?

Fern steals Bernie’s identity

The story begins as Fern attends a job interview, disguising herself as Bernie.

Masquerading as Bernie, Fern attends the interview with a high-end cleaning agency.

They offer her the job on the spot.

Dressed from head to toe in Bernie’s clothes, Fern arrives for her cleaning shift at a jewellery shop.

Assuming her to be Bernie, the owner leaves her there to lock up by herself.

With the owner gone, Fern robs the shop.

She leaves via the back of the store, and sheds Bernie’s clothes.

Fern rubs her hands with glee as she surveys her ill-gotten gains.

The police arrest Bernie

Later, as Dev and Bernie head back to No.5, they are approached by a police officer.

The officer tells Bernie that he is arresting her for theft.

At the police station, the officer shows Bernie CCTV footage of the robbery.

Bernie realises that Fern has framed her.

Bernie sticks to her guns. She tells the police that Fern has framed her.

She explains that Fern took her name, stole her clothes and robbed the jewellers.

Coronation Street spoilers: Fern pulls a disappearing act

The police tell her that Fern’s telephone number is out of service.

The police release Bernie, pending further enquiries.

However, Fern has disappeared.

Can Bernie convince the police that she is telling the truth?

Will Dev believe her?

