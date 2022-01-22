Coronation Street SPOILERS: Carla Connor exposes Jenny’s ‘dubious’ toyboy Leo?

Carla Connor is going to become suspicious about Jenny’s relationship with toyboy Leo in Coronation Street.

Viewers have watched Rovers landlady Jenny as she has grown closer to the hunky newcomer.

Carla Connor grows suspicious of Leo in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Despite her pulling back in the aftermath of ex-husband Johnny’s death he returned and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

However next week Carla starts to suspect Leo isn’t all he seems.

It’s made worse when Jenny forgets to send Kate some of the money from Johnny’s estate.

“Everyone is probably thinking that Jenny’s a bit of a cougar here but no one’s really saying anything so she can kind of ignore it,” actress Sally Ann Matthews said.

“But when Carla comes into the pub and tells Jenny that she still hasn’t sent the money she promised to Kate and suggests it’s because she’s been a bit distracted by this young guy and whatever he’s after, then Jenny takes umbrage and Carla and Jenny have a stand-up row.

“Even though Jenny’s really defiant, I think there’s a bit of her that’s worried that Carla’s right, this is ridiculous, I’m twice his age, I should end this.”

Coronation Street: Is Leo conning Jenny Connor?

And when Leo is injured during a rugby game, Jenny rushes to be by his side.

It doesn’t take long before Leo reveals his injury has meant he’s been made redundant.

Unable to work, he frets about being able to pay his rent – and Jenny has a solution for him.

Is Leo conning Jenny in Corrie? (Credit: ITV)

She asks him to move in with her – and doesn’t charge him a penny.

“She knows what she feels is real but there’s people thinking how much do you know about this man, is he conning you, so she’s torn,” Sally Ann added.

“She’s trusting Leo and trusting his word, that he does want to be with her and she’s more important than children.

“If she allows herself to believe what he’s saying then I see no reason why it can’t work. Other than that she lives in Coronation Street.”

But is Leo using Jenny or does he really love her?

