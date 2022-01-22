Coronation Street’s Sally Metcalfe makes devastating decision about husband Tim leaving fans sobbing

Coronation Street fans are devastated after Sally Metcalfe made a heartbreaking confession to husband Tim.

Former Mayor Sally was crushed to realise how Tim had confided in multiple neighbours about his heart condition – but not her.

Coronation Street’s Sally Metcalfe is devastated over Tim’s lies (Credit: ITV)

He has hidden his upcoming triple heart bypass from her in recent weeks.

Last night Sally finally discovered the truth – after initially suspecting him of an affair with nurse Aggie Bailey.

As she confronted them both Tim suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital – and Sally discovered the truth of what he had been hiding from her.

The bombshells kept coming as she later found out that Tim had even planned his own funeral with Eileen and George rather than tell her he was facing surgery.

Tim tried to apologise but Sally was too upset with him over his lies.

Tim kept his upcoming triple heart bypass from Sally (Credit: ITV)

She said: “You’ve not upset me Tim, you’ve betrayed me.

“I’m trying to keep my cool, not to upset you and put you at risk. But the truth is I am so angry I could scream.

“I’m so scared I could collapse on the floor and sob. So please don’t expect any more from me than a hand to hold and a cup of water because I just can’t.”

Coronation Street: Sally Metcalfe devastated over Tim’s lies

She added: “I know you’ve convinced yourself that you were doing the right thing not telling me but you did the wrong thing.

“You took away my chance to process this, to properly support you, to cry. I can’t cry.

“Hours are ticking by and you need me to be strong Sal.”

However Tim collapsed on Aggie’s sofa as Sally confronted him about his lies (Credit: ITV)

Upset, she added: “I just don’t know how we move on from this Tim. If you can’t tell me something as huge as this, well you don’t trust me.

“And if you don’t trust me, I don’t trust you.”

Sally’s heartbreaking confession has left fans devastated for her.

One said: “I don’t blame Sally one bit for acting the way she is I would feel the exact same #Corrie”

A second said: “I don’t blame Sally for being angry with Tim. I wouldn’t like it if a partner kept something as huge as that to himself. Tim was stupid. #Corrie”

However a third said: “Poor Sally & Tim. I understand why Sally is upset, however, now isn’t the time. God forbid, if he passes, he would pass away knowing you were upset and couldn’t fully be there for him, in his time of need? #Corrie”

