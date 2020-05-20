Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alya visits Yasmeen in prison

Coronation Street fans might be raging that Yasmeen Nazir is locked up in prison, but her granddaughter, Alya, is doing all she can to get her out.

Yasmeen was denied bail after she fought back against abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe at the beginning of the month.

Geoff has subjected his wife to controlling and nasty behaviour and after he threatened to kill her while waving a knife in her face, Yasmeen snapped and stabbed him in the neck with broken glass.

Yasmeen didn't help her own case when she called the police in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But when she called the police and confessed she'd killed her husband, it put her in a whole world of different trouble when she was arrested and charged.

With Alya determined to prove self-defence and that her gran was the victim rather than Geoff, she goes to visit Yasmeen in prison.

What happens when Alya visits Yasmeen in next week's Coronation Street?

Alya tries to be understanding and coax Yasmeen into talking.

Alya has been desperate to help her gran for months (Credit: ITV)

She emotionally tells her gran that she knows Geoff was abusing her, and that she has a case if she'll just open up about it all.

But Yasmeen shuts down. She won't discuss it with her granddaughter and won't give anything away.

When pressed further, it's too much for overwhelmed Yasmeen who can't cope under the pressure and hurries out.

Alya becomes more determined than ever to expose Geoff for who he really is. But can she find a way to do it?

What happens to Geoff next week?

Meanwhile, Geoff is ready to be released from hospital next week after recovering from his injuries.

Geoff is set to be released from hospital (Credit: ITV)

Tim picks him up and drives him home, but when he arrives back at the house he's in for a shock.

Viewers know Alya has changed the locks to keep him out, but Geoff has no idea and is horrified.

Tim is fuming his dad been chucked out of his own home. However, Geoff is more concerned about his secret camera footage being discovered.

He quickly checks his video feed and sees that everything is still in place, so for now he's safe.

But if he can't get into the house, how much longer will it be before Alya does come across it?

Is this the begining of the end for Geoff at last?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

