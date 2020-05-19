Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff returns home to find the locks have been changed

Coronation Street brings Geoff Metcalfe back to the cobbles next week, but he's about to get a huge shock.

He's been recovering in hospital ever since wife Yasmeen fought back over his months of abusive behaviour and stabbed him in the neck with a broken bottle.

Geoff is in hospital in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen is languishing in prison on charges of attempted murder, and after being denied bail is giving up hope.

Meanwhile, her granddaughter, Alya, is determined to expose Geoff and prove Yasmeen's innocence.

The first step she took in getting him out of her gran's life was changing the locks on their house. Fans had hoped this would lead Alya to find Geoff's hidden camera, but so far she hasn't come across the evidence needed to free Yasmeen.

Alya has had the locks changed to keep Geoff out (Credit: ITV)

What happens next to Geoff in Coronation Street?

Next week Alya will visit Yasmeen in prison and assure her that she knows Geoff abused her. However, struggling Yasmeen is still refusing to accept the truth.

She totally shuts down and hurries out of the visiting room, leaving Alya more and more concerned and desperate to get her out.

Meanwhile, Geoff is ready to leave hospital and Tim goes to collect him. But when they return to the Street, Geoff is horrified by what he's greeted with...

He discovers his key won't work and he can't get into the house. Alya announces she's changed the locks, leaving Tim furious, but Geoff rattled.

Geoff is completely thrown when he can't get into his house in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

Geoff knows there's incriminating evidence inside that could prove Yasmeen acted in self-defence and he needs it.

He secretly checks the video feed on his phone to see if Alya has located his camera and is relieved when it looks like she hasn't. But he also knows he needs to get in there fast to sort it.

Will Geoff get back inside and cut the camera before he's caught?

Or will Alya (please!) find the footage and free her gran before it's too late?

When will Geoff be caught?

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed the plot is set to run until Christmas.

Bring back Geoff and Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

And despite the fact fans are finding it distressing to watch, some feel the show is boring without the storyline being at the forefront.

In fact, we haven't seen Geoff and Yasmeen for a week and viewers are getting restless to know what's going on.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

