Coronation Street viewers cheer as Yasmeen stabs abusive Geoff

Coronation Street viewers cheered as Yasmeen stabbed her abusive husband Geoff in tonight's episode (Friday, May 1).

For months, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen in Corrie's coercive control storyline. But in tonight's episode the storyline took a massive step as Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against Geoff.

In the episode, Geoff continued to belittle his wife and twist things, making it seem as if she was the bad person in front of their family and friends.

Geoff continued to belittle Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Sally invited the couple to the Bistro reopening and Geoff forced Yasmeen to go, even though she wasn't feeling well.

He also forced her to wear a dress she clearly wasn't comfortable wearing.

Geoff makes Yasmeen seem like the bad guy

As they got to the pub, Yasmeen found out Geoff had agreed to pay for Sally and Tim's wedding without consulting her.

She expressed her concerns to him and found out he took the money from Speed Daal. But as she tried to talk to him about it, Geoff forced her back home, making out Yasmeen wasn't up to going out.

Yasmeen was concerned when she learnt Geoff has taken money from Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Back at the house, he cruelly told Yasmeen that the dress he gave her was meant for his escorts.

As Yasmeen begged him to love her like he used to, he threw food at his wife telling her to fetch like a dog before laughing.

Geoff's threats

Things soon became even more terrifying for Yasmeen as Geoff started to yell at her with a knife in hand.

As he waved the blade around he said: "Till death do us part? God, spare me. Maybe I should kill you? Do the world a favour. Would anyone really notice if you were gone?"

Terrified about what Geoff may do, Yasmeen grabbed a bottle of wine and smashed it over his head.

Yasmeen smashed the wine bottle over Geoff's head before stabbing him in the neck (Credit: ITV)

As he stood back stunned, she took a piece of the broken glass and stabbed him in the neck.

Viewers cheered

As Geoff grasped his wound, blood flowing through his fingers, he fell to the floor and viewers cheered for Yasmeen.

The UK public watching Yasmeen finally kill Geoff 👏👏👏 #corrie pic.twitter.com/ylJaKdA52x — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 1, 2020

the uk watching yasmeen bottle and kill geoff #Corrie pic.twitter.com/vLlgmj1MvM — Grace Emerson (@Graceeemerson) May 1, 2020

About time !!! Geoff a horrendous excuse for a man !!! Brilliantly acted by both actors #Corrie — Clare Hancock (@chancockuk) May 1, 2020

The whole country after Yasmeen stabbed Geoff right in the jugular #Corrie pic.twitter.com/JZ9PpM11KK — Lloyd Butler 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Lloyd_Butler_) May 1, 2020

Geoff got what he deserved #corrie — shazzalovesgarybarlow4eva (@sharront1979) May 1, 2020

However it doesn't seem like this is the end of the storyline as next week, Yasmeen is arrested.

But will she be able to prove that Geoff is the abusive one?

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

