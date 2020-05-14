Coronation Street begins Geoff's downfall as Alya changes the locks?

Coronation Street viewers are convinced Geoff's downfall has begun after Alya changed the locks on the house he shares with Yasmeen.

They are sure she's now set to find his hidden cameras and prove that he has been abusing his wife all this time.

Geoff is in hospital recovering after Yasmeen lashed out in self-defence and stabbed him in the neck.

Geoff is playing the victim in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Yasmeen is in prison, having been refused bail over the attack.

Alya changes the locks

Alya had the locks changed in Coronation Street to keep Geoff out (Credit: ITV)

On the outside, her granddaughter Alya is doing all she can to prove her gran's innocence and get Geoff out of her life. That starts with getting Geoff out of Yasmeen's house.

Alya told boyfriend Ryan she wanted to make sure Yasmeen had her home and business to come back to and therefore she needed to get rid of all traces of Geoff.

Ryan urged caution, sure Geoff the manipulator would turn this to his advantage and accuse Alya of persecuting him. But Alya was resolute: this is the first battle in order to win the war.

Viewers at home are thrilled Alya has taken action.

What do viewers say?

#Corrie ...happy for change the locks big statement... Grotesque Geoff can sleep in the bin outside 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/0r9Ku7i3hT — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) May 13, 2020

Alya you are a genius .. now pack all Geoff’s stuff and dump it on Tim’s doorstep .. just so he knows where he stands!! #corrie — Jacqui Smudger (@JacquiS93043890) May 13, 2020

Find somewhere else to live Geoff 🤣🤣 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/nv38ZkwbrD — Jane Booth (@mrsboo71) May 13, 2020

Queen Alya evicting Geoff #corrie — Easstenders in quarantine (@_easstenders_) May 13, 2020

Yess u go Alya on changing the locks #corrie pic.twitter.com/P9jaafvLjS — q43ck (@q43ck) May 13, 2020

Will Alya find the hidden camera Geoff planted in Coronation Street?

Many are now convinced Alya will find the camera Geoff planted in the house to spy on Yasmeen.

There should be more than enough video footage to exonerate Yasmeen on there.

But will it be that easy?

Unfortunately Alya's NOT gona get rid of Geoff that easy, he's still got a share in the business after all. Also she totally HAS to find the camera sooner rather than later now she's back in the house right? #JusticeForYasmeen #Corrie ❤ — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) May 13, 2020

Catched up on #Corrie David is getting out of control 😭 Also Ryan and Alya though 😍 just let her find the camera please @itvcorrie — liyahliyah✌ (@Aliza_96) May 13, 2020

Loving Alya changing the locks now she only has to find the camera! #corrie — Kirstie. x (@kirstie_xxo) May 13, 2020

Why isn’t Alya going round the house looking for evidence while nobody is living there? #corrie — Greg Phillips (@Greg_Phillips_) May 13, 2020

I hope Alya & Ryan discover the hidden Camera #Corrie — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) May 13, 2020

Go on Queen Alya! Now please find the cameras!! #Corrie — Jenny (@aaronfan1256) May 13, 2020

Maybe Alya will find the cameras that eluded Yasmeen despite her endless cleaning🥴 #Corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) May 13, 2020

So far, no one has come across the camera, which has been frustrating fans no end.

Yasmeen, who incessantly cleans on Geoff's orders, still hasn't found it. And the police, who supposedly did a thorough search of the house after Geoff was hospitalised, also failed to locate it.

Why is Geoff in hospital in Coronation Street?

On Friday, May 1, Yasmeen finally hit back after months of emotional torture at the hands of her husband.

After the discovery she had chlymadia thanks to Geoff sleeping with escorts, Yasmeen felt sick and was very unwell.

Geoff still made her go out and even forced her to wear a sexy red dress that didn't fit her.

After Yasmeen discovered Geoff was paying for Tim and Sally's wedding with her money, Geoff dragged her home, saying she was causing a scene, and laid into her.

Yasmeen hit out at Geoff after months of abuse (Credit: ITV)

He started threatening her with a knife and said he should kill her. A terrified and clearly unwell Yasmeen reacted by smashing a bottle over his head, then using the broken glass to stab him in the neck.

She then called the police and told them she'd killed her husband.

Despite lawyer Imran's best efforts to free her, she was denied bail over the attack as she had admitted doing it.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, May 15 at 7.30pm on ITV.

